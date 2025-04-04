Twp JD(U) leaders resign from party over its stand on Waqf Bill

Two prominent Janata Dal (United) leaders have resigned from the party headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over its decision to support the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari on Thursday resigned from the party and all his posts, slamming the party's support for the contentious legislation, which was passed in both Houses despite widespread opposition.



In a letter to JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed deep disappointment, saying the party’s stance had shattered the trust of millions of Indian Muslims who believed JD(U) would uphold secular values.

In his letter to Kumar, he said, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith in you as a flag bearer of a truly secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) on the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024 has deeply shocked millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and activists. We are extremely disheartened by the manner in which Lallan Singh delivered his speech and supported this bill in the Lok Sabha."

The other leader, Mohammad Ashraf Ansari, who heads the JD(U) minority wing, also tendered his resignation, saying, “The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims.”



(With agency inputs)