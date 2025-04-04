Anti-Waqf Bill protests surge in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi

Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and other cities after their weekly prayers on Friday (April 4) in protest against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in parliament this week. Also Read: What Urdu media says about Waqf Bill The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday (April 3) with a vote of 288-232, and in the Rajya Sabha after a lengthy 13-hour debate early Friday (April 4) with 128 members voting in favour and 95 members opposing it. Kolkata Large crowds of protesters gathered at various places in Kolkata, waving the national flag and carrying posters that said “We reject Waqf Amendment” and “Reject Waqf Bill”. Members of the Muslim community staged a protest at Park Circus Crossing demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bill. Several minority organisations like the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection and the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation joined the demonstrations. The demonstrations led to traffic disruptions in the area, with large crowds occupying the streets.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Members of the Muslim community take to the streets in Kolkata to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/pKZrIVAYlz — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

"This Bill is a ploy by the BJP to divide the country. They passed it in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha using their majority. We oppose this authoritarian approach. It is not just an attempt to seize Muslim properties but also to malign us," one of the protesters said. “There will be bigger protests against the attempt to grab the Waqf properties and divide the people,” said M Hoque, a prominent member of the community and a senior advocate of the Calcutta high court. Also Read: LIVE | Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Bill after fiery debate between Centre, Opposition “Discussions are on at the socio-political level to chart the future course of action, including legal recourse,” Hoque told The Federal. The Board of Auqaf (Waqf) West Bengal, however, did not immediately react to the development. When contacted, a senior member of the board Khalilur Rahaman refused to comment, seeking some more time. Rahaman is also a TMC MP. BJP passed Bill to divide country: Mamata Banerjee The Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehemently opposed the bill. The party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the legislation was introduced by the BJP to divide the country. She pledged that once a “new non-BJP government is formed after ousting the current regime at the Centre”, she would introduce an amendment to nullify the Bill. West Bengal has the second-largest Waqf properties in the country. According to the Central government’s statistics, there are 80,548 Waqf properties in the state, second highest after Uttar Pradesh. Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Tollygunge Club, over 150 schools, nine hospitals, one shopping complex, and several Model English Madrasas and Muslim hostels are some of the institutions run on Waqf properties in the state. The protestors claim that the bill is an infringement on the Constitutional rights of the Muslims. Also Read: Waqf Bill: History will never forgive this betrayal, Owaisi tells Naidu, Nitish Tamil Nadu Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) organised state-wide protests in Chennai and other major cities like Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli. TVK workers raised slogans like “Do not take away Muslims’ rights” and “Reject the Waqf Bill”.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) holds protest in Chennai over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently passed by the Parliament. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the… pic.twitter.com/gNrJ1DVs7u — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2025

The actor-turned politician Vijay called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill “anti-democratic”, and said the passage of the Bill in parliament raised questions about India’s secular foundation. Ahmedabad There were protests against the Bill in Gujarat’s capital city Ahmedabad also, with an ANI video on X showing the police trying to physically move elderly protesters who were squatting on the road.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad: Various Muslim organisations hold protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/viavsuqf3D — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025