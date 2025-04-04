Anti-Waqf Bill protests surge in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi
Large crowds of protesters gathered at various places in many cities, waving the national flag and placards condemning Waqf Bill
Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and other cities after their weekly prayers on Friday (April 4) in protest against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in parliament this week.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday (April 3) with a vote of 288-232, and in the Rajya Sabha after a lengthy 13-hour debate early Friday (April 4) with 128 members voting in favour and 95 members opposing it.
Kolkata
Large crowds of protesters gathered at various places in Kolkata, waving the national flag and carrying posters that said “We reject Waqf Amendment” and “Reject Waqf Bill”.
Members of the Muslim community staged a protest at Park Circus Crossing demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bill. Several minority organisations like the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection and the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation joined the demonstrations.
The demonstrations led to traffic disruptions in the area, with large crowds occupying the streets.
"This Bill is a ploy by the BJP to divide the country. They passed it in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha using their majority. We oppose this authoritarian approach. It is not just an attempt to seize Muslim properties but also to malign us," one of the protesters said.
“There will be bigger protests against the attempt to grab the Waqf properties and divide the people,” said M Hoque, a prominent member of the community and a senior advocate of the Calcutta high court.
“Discussions are on at the socio-political level to chart the future course of action, including legal recourse,” Hoque told The Federal.
The Board of Auqaf (Waqf) West Bengal, however, did not immediately react to the development. When contacted, a senior member of the board Khalilur Rahaman refused to comment, seeking some more time. Rahaman is also a TMC MP.
BJP passed Bill to divide country: Mamata Banerjee
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehemently opposed the bill. The party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the legislation was introduced by the BJP to divide the country.
She pledged that once a “new non-BJP government is formed after ousting the current regime at the Centre”, she would introduce an amendment to nullify the Bill.
West Bengal has the second-largest Waqf properties in the country. According to the Central government’s statistics, there are 80,548 Waqf properties in the state, second highest after Uttar Pradesh.
Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Tollygunge Club, over 150 schools, nine hospitals, one shopping complex, and several Model English Madrasas and Muslim hostels are some of the institutions run on Waqf properties in the state.
The protestors claim that the bill is an infringement on the Constitutional rights of the Muslims.
Tamil Nadu
Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) organised state-wide protests in Chennai and other major cities like Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli. TVK workers raised slogans like “Do not take away Muslims’ rights” and “Reject the Waqf Bill”.
The actor-turned politician Vijay called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill “anti-democratic”, and said the passage of the Bill in parliament raised questions about India’s secular foundation.
Ahmedabad
There were protests against the Bill in Gujarat’s capital city Ahmedabad also, with an ANI video on X showing the police trying to physically move elderly protesters who were squatting on the road.
Delhi Police take out flag march
Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces on Friday took out flag marches in some sensitive areas of the city, including Jamia Nagar and the Jamia Milia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in the wake of the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Parliament, officials said.
Police also deployed drones to monitor several sensitive locations, they said.
"Senior police officers had already chalked out a robust security plan for the city to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. ACPs along with SHOs have been asked to remain alert and be in touch with their sources," a senior police officer said.
Besides deploying drones, Delhi Police also intensified foot patrolling in many districts, including North, North-East, South-East, Shahdara and East Delhi.
The officer said police have activated their informers to tackle any law-and-order situation that may arise.
"It is our job to ensure peace. Elaborate security arrangements and safety protocols are in place across districts," another senior police officer said, adding that night patrolling has also been intensified.
Strong objection from Opposition parties
The discussion over the Bill in Parliament saw strong objections from opposition parties, who called it “anti-Muslim” and “unconstitutional”, while the government defended it as a “historic reform” aimed at benefitting the minority community.
One of the major amendments in the Bill mandates the nomination of two non-Muslim members to State Waqf boards and the central Waqf council.
Another change requires individuals making donations to certify themselves as “practising Muslims” for at least five years previously.
Yet another fear of the Muslim community is that the new Waqf laws will be applied retrospectively, thereby affecting existing properties, though union ministers Rijiju and Amit Shah denied that it would have retrospective effect.
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi called the passage of the Bill a “brazen assault on the Constitution” and accused the BJP of seeking to keep society in a state of “permanent polarisation”.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill now needs the assent of President Droupadi Murmu for it to become law.