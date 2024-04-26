If govt changes, CEC Rajiv Kumar will be impeached: Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung | Capital Beat

The Election Commission has sent a notice to BJP president JP Nadda seeking comments on the alleged hate speech made by PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan. The notice did not mention the name of the violator, nor were the sections under IPC and RP Act listed out. Along with Nadda, a notice has been sent to Mallikarjun Kharge as well for Rahul Gandhi’s speech on cultural and linguistic divide. Is this EC notice an eyewash? Does it go to show that EC does not have the spine to stand up on its own? Will the Opposition parties go to the Supreme Court now?