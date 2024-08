Highlights: What Supreme Court said on Kolkata hospital rape and murder case

The Supreme Court on August 20, heard a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The court ordered CISF to provide security at the hospital and also asked the protesting doctors to resume work. CJI asked the CBI, which is currently investigating the matter, to submit a report on Thursday.