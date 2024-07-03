Hathras stampede: Not the first, not the last; when will accountability set in?

Over 12 people died in a stampede at a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 2. Permission for the satsang was taken for a gathering of 80,000 people but over 2 lakh people turned up. An FIR has been registered against the organiser of the event but the godman who led the event, Bhole Baba, is not named in it. In fact, he is absconding. When will India learn to manage crowds? Why do people trust godmen? Why is the administrative mechanism so weak? What are the big learnings from this terrible tragedy? The Federal in conversation with experts.