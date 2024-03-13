Farmers' fury, wrestlers' protest: Did BJP remove Khattar as quick-fix in Haryana? | Capital Beat

In what could be seen as a major course correction just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has changed its chief minister in Haryana in a bid to stem anti-incumbency against Manohar Lal Khattar. New CM Nayab Singh Saini is an OBC leader who might woo the 44% backward Dalit population of the state for the BJP. Will this strategy help the BJP? Will the Congress be able to counter the latest machinations of the ruling party? Watch The Federal in conversation with experts.