Explainer: Why are UP, Haryana farmers marching to Delhi this time?

Thousands of farmers from Noida and Greater Noida in UP marched to Parliament on February 8, demanding 'adequate' compensation for land acquisition. Another protest from Haryana is planned for February 13, which is to be led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an apolitical organisation. Section 144 has been imposed, restricting gatherings in Noida and Greater Noida.