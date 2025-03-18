Off The Beaten Track | Can 'shadow cabinet' revive Congress?

India’s grand old party, the Congress, is struggling to maintain political relevance. Once a dominant force, the party has been out of power since 2014 and is losing momentum after a brief resurgence in 2024. In an exclusive interview with The Federal, political commentator and former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha argues that the party urgently needs structural reforms, stronger leadership, and a ‘shadow cabinet’ to counter the BJP.

Jha believes that while Congress rightly warns about the erosion of democracy and constitutional values under the BJP, its primary focus must be winning elections. Without electoral victories, ideological battles mean little.

After a better-than-expected performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had an opportunity to build momentum. However, subsequent failures in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi exposed deep-rooted weaknesses.

“Congress has to realise that the only way to protect India's constitutional values is by winning elections," says Jha. He argues that Congress has failed to capitalise on voter trust, allowing complacency to set in.

Leadership crisis, factionalism

One of the biggest challenges Congress faces is internal factionalism and weak leadership. In Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda sidelined key party leaders like Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, leading to an internally divided campaign. Similarly, in Maharashtra, the Congress failed to assert control over its coalition strategy, weakening its performance.

Jha believes the central leadership must balance empowerment with intervention—a fine line Congress has struggled to walk. "Empowering state leaders is essential, but the high command cannot take a hands-off approach," he asserts.

Congress vs AAP

In Delhi, Congress' hostility towards AAP cost it valuable votes. Despite securing zero seats in recent elections, Congress leaders were "gleeful" over AAP’s losses. Jha criticises this mindset, emphasising that the party should focus on defeating the BJP, not weakening potential allies.

"Times have changed. Congress cannot sit on hostility towards AAP because they have become a national political reality," he argues. If Congress had formed a strategic alliance with AAP, the results in Haryana and Delhi could have been different.

Rahul’s lost political advantage

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a major turning point, reshaping his public image. However, Jha criticises the Congress for failing to sustain this momentum. Instead of continuing mass outreach, Gandhi took overseas trips, losing valuable political capital.

"When you get momentum, you have to seize it with both hands. Instead, Congress allowed it to dissipate," Jha says. He suggests that Rahul should have embarked on a nationwide tour to build on the Yatra’s success, rather than disappearing from the public eye.

‘Shadow cabinet a must’

One of Jha’s most striking proposals is for Congress to form a shadow cabinet—a system common in parliamentary democracies where opposition leaders shadow government ministers.

"If Rahul Gandhi is the shadow prime minister, Congress must have a shadow cabinet," he insists. This structure would ensure policy consistency and leadership accountability, making Congress a credible alternative government, he says.

Jha suggests appointing Shashi Tharoor for External Affairs, P Chidambaram for Finance, and other leaders to key portfolios. This would allow Congress to respond swiftly to BJP policies and give clarity to voters about its governance model.

Decentralisation

Jha also proposes a regional leadership structure to manage Congress’ vast political landscape. He suggests appointing five vice presidents—for North, South, East, West, and Northeast—who would oversee their respective regions and report to the party president.

"One person cannot run 28 states and 8 union territories. Congress needs a decentralized leadership model," he explains. By adopting a pyramid structure, Congress can empower local leaders while maintaining central coordination.

Fixing organisational decay

Congress’ lack of grassroots presence is another major weakness. Jha highlights that while BJP and RSS have a strong on-ground cadre network, Congress’ district and village-level offices are non-existent.

"Where is Congress at the grassroots? You can walk into any village and find a BJP karyakarta, but Congress is missing," he points out.

Jha recommends a three-month restructuring drive to appoint block, district, and state-level leaders transparently. This will rebuild party infrastructure and improve last-mile voter mobilisation.

‘Congress must give up INDIA bloc leadership’

Jha says that Congress should step back from leading the INDIA Alliance and allow regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, or MK Stalin to take charge.

"Congress is struggling with its own problems and cannot effectively lead the alliance," he states. A rotational chairmanship model would allow different leaders to prove themselves, making the alliance more dynamic.

Road ahead for Congress

Jha warns that 2025 is Congress’s last opportunity to rebuild before the 2026-2028 election cycle begins.

"Use this year to fix internal structures, build a clear strategy, and prepare for battle," he urges. If Congress fails to act now, it risks fading into irrelevance.

The Congress party is at a crossroads. Its survival depends on structural reforms, a shadow cabinet, decentralization, and stronger leadership. Without these changes, it may never challenge the BJP effectively.

As Jha puts it, "You don’t enter a contest just to participate—you enter to win."

