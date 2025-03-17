Congress blasts Modi for Fridman podcast, says he’s speaking Trump’s language

The Congress has torn into Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interaction with American podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, saying that at a time when the country is facing grave challenges and the neighbourhood is volatile, there should be “minimum self-glorification and maximum governance”. In the over three-hour-long interaction, Modi opened up on a host of foreign affairs issues and also touched upon various aspects of his life journey. The Congress also attacked Modi over his remarks on the relevance of global organisations, claiming that the prime minister was clearly going out of his way to keep US President Donald Trump in good humour and “repeating his good friend’s chant”. Also read: No limit to 'hypo(d)crisy': Congress slams PM Modi over his podcast ‘Economy facing challenges, world order unstable’ “Almost a year ago, He [Modi] said He was non-biological. Now He says that he believes in the 1+1 theory: 1 in Modi and the other 1 is divine,” Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. “He is saying these things when the economy is facing grave challenges, our neighbourhood is volatile and the world order is becoming unstable. There should be minimum self-glorification and maximum governance,” he said.

‘Keeping Trump in good humour’ In his interaction with Fridman, Modi also emphasised the need for synchronisation and collaboration to propel global initiatives forward. He addressed the relevance of global organisations like the United Nations, noting that their inability to evolve with the times has sparked a global debate on their relevance. “Mr. Modi clearly is going out of his way to keep Mr. Trump in good humour. He says international organisations, from which India has benefited immensely, have become irrelevant. This is the US President’s language. In fact, it is Mr. Trump who is doing his best to make them irrelevant and now Mr. Modi is repeating ‘his good friend’s’ chant,” Ramesh wrote. Also read: PM Modi hails EC, says global community should study its working Is the WHO not good for India and is the WTO not good for India, he asked. “Is the Paris Agreement on Climate Change not good for India? Has the UN, in spite of all its weaknesses, not provided for opportunities for Indian peacekeepers abroad?” Ramesh wrote. Multilateralism needs reforms but does not deserve wholesale condemnation of the type President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are indulging in, the Congress leader asked.

