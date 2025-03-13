As delimitation debate gains momentum in Karnataka, Congress faces a dilemma

The debate over delimitation has gained momentum in Karnataka after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raised concerns and sought support from neighbouring states.

A Tamil Nadu delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (March 12), requesting him to attend the March 22 meeting convened by Stalin to oppose the proposed changes of delimitation, which they argue would benefit Hindi-speaking states.

Congress’s dilemma

However, the differing responses from Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, have highlighted internal divisions within the Karnataka Congress, reflecting the dilemma over balancing regional aspirations with national political strategy.

Also Read: Stalin’s delimitation meet must discuss selective use of Article 82, rights of smaller states

At the national level, the Congress finds itself in a precarious position. Historically, the Congress implemented the three-language formula to balance linguistic diversity, but this policy has remained a contentious issue between the Hindi belt and the Southern states. Now, opposing delimitation — which is expected to favour North Indian states — could weaken the party’s standing in the Hindi heartland.

Siddaramaiah's support

Siddaramaiah, known for his regionalist stance, expressed solidarity with Tamil Nadu's concerns. He asserted that he firmly opposes any move by the Union government that weakens Karnataka's political influence, undermines democracy, and violates the federal principles of the Constitution. He assured the Tamil Nadu delegation of his support in resisting delimitation and other policies perceived as anti-southern states.

Earlier, Stalin had also discussed the issue with Siddaramaiah over a phone call. During his meeting with Tamil Nadu's Forest Minister K Ponmudi and Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Abdullah Ismail in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to standing with other Southern states in their fight against the Union government’s proposed changes.

DK Shivakumar’s cautious stand

However, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, adopted a more measured approach. He stated that, as a national party, the Congress must consult with its high command before making a decision on the matter.

"We need to discuss this with our party leadership and will decide our next steps accordingly. We have conveyed the same to our Tamil Nadu counterparts," Shivakumar said after meeting the Tamil Nadu delegation.

Also Read: Delimitation row: Stalin seeks states' unity, writes to CMs to join JAC

While acknowledging Tamil Nadu’s invitation to participate in an anti-delimitation meeting in Chennai, he refrained from committing outright support. He, however, recognised that Stalin’s party, the DMK, is an alliance partner of the Congress and that their stance aligns on the issue.

"It is time we work together to uphold our self-respect," Shivakumar added.

Systemic bias by Centre

Siddaramaiah’s support for Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue is rooted in concerns about maintaining fair political representation. The Southern states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have managed to control population growth more effectively than some of their northern counterparts. This success, however, could backfire under a delimitation exercise based solely on population figures, as it may result in a reduction of parliamentary seats for these states.

Also Read: Delimitation: Will Stalin's all-party meet spur northern states to join fight?

By backing Tamil Nadu’s stance, Siddaramaiah aims to counteract what he views as an unfair penalty imposed on states that have exercised effective population control, ensuring that their political influence is not diminished in the national arena.

Siddaramaiah’s stance is part of a larger resistance to central decisions that affect the distribution of grants, allocations, and tax devolution.

"By aligning with Tamil Nadu on delimitation, Karnataka’s leadership highlights a systemic bias, suggesting that a similar logic might be at play in decisions regarding fiscal transfers and tax devolution, where population-centric formulas could disadvantage states with better population-control measures and more robust local economies," argued political analyst C Rudrappa.

Regional interests

Moreover, this collective posture serves to amplify the voices of southern leaders who are advocating for a more balanced fiscal framework that truly reflects regional interests.

When states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu challenge central policies on delimitation, they are also indirectly calling for reforms in how grants and tax revenues are allocated across the country. The argument is that a fairer process would not only recognise historical and developmental disparities but also empower states to better address local challenges.

Also Watch: Will South lose political power with delimitation?

This united front reinforces the demand for equitable fiscal policies, ensuring that the southern states are not penalised by central decisions and that they receive their due share of resources for sustainable growth and development.

However, the divide within the Congress over supporting Tamil Nadu highlights the dilemma faced by the party as a national entity. "It underscores the importance of regional parties in the states when such issues arise, as well as the significance of states in the federal structure," remarked Rudrappa.