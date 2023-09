Can Shinde and the Centre break the stalemate?

The Maratha agitation has intensified in Maharashtra over the granting of OBC status to the Marathas. The face of the agitation, Manoj Jarange Patil, has brought the Shinde government to its knees. Patil has refused water and saline after a prolonged fast. How will this stalemate break? Is this the Shinde government’s biggest litmus test?