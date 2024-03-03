The Federal
x

Bengaluru Blast: Police find similarities in Bengaluru and Mangaluru blast

There is a suspicion of a potential link between this incident and a pressure cooker blast in Mangaluru in 2022, as both explosions involved similarly designed explosive devices

The Federal
3 March 2024 11:18 AM GMT


KarnatakaBengaluru policeRameshwaram CafeIED blast
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X