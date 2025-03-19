From Ladki Bahin to Aurangzeb: The true cost of BJP's poll promises

The demand to remove Aurangzeb’s mortal remains from Maharashtra has become a major political issue. While debates over the Mughal ruler’s legacy continue, the larger question remains—why has his name resurfaced now?

This controversy unfolds as the ruling Maharashtra government faces scrutiny over unfulfilled election promises. The focus on Aurangzeb’s grave has raised speculation about whether it is being used as a distraction from pressing governance issues, particularly budgetary constraints and stalled welfare schemes.

The political spark

The controversy was ignited when Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi made remarks defending Aurangzeb, stating, "Aurangzeb built many temples. If you go to Varanasi, you will see a mosque built by priests in his name."

The BJP quickly seized the moment, using Azmi’s comments to target the Opposition. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted strongly, saying, "Send him to UP this time. We'll take care of the rest." The Samajwadi Party, which is in opposition in UP, also faced backlash.

Calls to demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb

The controversy escalated when Udayanraje Bhosale, a BJP MP and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, demanded that Aurangzeb’s tomb in Aurangabad be razed. He accused the previous Congress government of converting it into a heritage site under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Bhosale’s stance, framing it as a BJP vs Congress debate. However, opposition parties, despite their reservations, found it difficult to openly counter these sentiments, given the emotional significance of Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra politics.

A convenient diversion?

While the Aurangzeb debate dominates headlines, Maharashtra’s newly formed government is facing scrutiny over its budget priorities. The BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) secured a historic election victory, yet their pre-poll promises now seem increasingly difficult to fulfil.

The state budget that followed their election win painted a different picture, with newspaper headlines highlighting "no funds for key welfare schemes". This has led to questions about why these financial issues were not discussed before elections.

Unfulfilled promises: Ladki Bahin Yojana

One of the biggest promises made during the campaign was the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to women. Ahead of the elections, the government promised to increase the monthly payout from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

However, after coming to power:

The payments have been delayed.

More than 5 lakh women have been removed from eligibility lists.

Officials have now clarified, "We never promised an immediate increase."

Farm loan waiver rethink

Farmers, another crucial voting bloc, are also seeing a rethink on loan waivers. While the revdi (freebies for votes) culture was criticized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s own Maharashtra unit used it as an election strategy, promising direct cash benefits.

With mounting budgetary constraints, questions are being raised—was this just a tactic to win votes?

Why politicians get away with it

Studies suggest that cash dole-outs before elections influence voting patterns. A US study on food stamps found that voters in areas where benefits were increased showed higher support for the Democratic Party.

Similarly, a study in Honduras found that one-time cash handouts close to elections were more effective in winning votes than long-term welfare programmes. These findings explain why Maharashtra’s ruling coalition made lavish promises before elections but is now backtracking.

What next?

With the budget session exposing the government's financial constraints, the Opposition is expected to escalate its attack. Meanwhile, the Aurangzeb debate continues to dominate the political discourse.

