Discussion: What is brewing in Nagpur over Aurangzeb tomb row?

A curfew has been imposed in Nagpur following violent protests over Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The unrest, allegedly fuelled by the release of the movie Chhaava, has led to multiple arrests. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed the violence was premeditated, further escalating the controversy. With no immediate elections in Maharashtra, the political motivations behind this unrest remain in question.

Communal and caste tensions rise:

The controversy began after demands to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb gained traction. The release of Chhava, depicting atrocities by Aurangzeb against Sambhaji Maharaj, allegedly intensified communal sentiments. Independent journalist Jaideep Hardikar noted that the ruling Maharashtra government, a three-party alliance, attempted to leverage the issue for political gain. However, instead of uniting Hindus against Muslims, the issue took a casteist turn, pitting Brahmins against Marathas.

“Unfortunately for the BJP, the debate shifted from Hindu-Muslim polarization to a Brahmin vs. Maratha divide,” said Hardikar.

BJP's dilemma in framing the issue

Senior journalist Vivek Deshpande pointed out that the BJP faces a quandary in framing the issue. While Hindutva politics benefits from communal tensions, the caste factor complicates the situation.

“The BJP finds itself in a fix. It thrives on communal politics but struggles with caste divisions. The Shivaji legacy, contested by Brahmins and Marathas, has created internal tensions,” he said.

The controversy has also exposed fissures within the BJP itself. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a senior leader from Nagpur, has taken a reconciliatory approach, whereas Fadnavis has adopted a more aggressive stance.

Local elections and political calculations

Analysts believe that the BJP is using the Aurangzeb controversy to consolidate its base ahead of upcoming local body elections. Maharashtra has not held municipal elections for over four years, and opposition leaders argue that the ruling party is trying to delay the polls while shaping the political narrative.

Political analyst Pushparaj Deshpande accused the BJP of using Hindutva narratives as a distraction from Maharashtra’s economic crisis.

“Maharashtra’s economy is in shambles. Farmers are committing suicide, industries are leaving, and youth unemployment is rising. Instead of addressing these issues, the BJP is stoking communal tensions,” he said.

Internal BJP power struggle

Beyond electoral strategy, the Nagpur violence is also linked to an internal power struggle within the BJP. Devendra Fadnavis is reportedly positioning himself for a national role, with ambitions for the Prime Minister's post in 2029.

“In BJP, competitive communalism rewards those who appear the most aggressive. Fadnavis is trying to outdo others in Hindutva politics to boost his profile,” Vivek Deshpande noted.

Economic distress and social unrest

Experts argue that the BJP's focus on communal issues is a diversion from Maharashtra's deepening economic crisis. The state has lost several major investment projects to Gujarat, worsening unemployment.

Hardikar highlighted the state's deteriorating economic condition: “Maharashtra is bleeding economically. Local bodies have no funds, agrarian distress is worsening, and industries are shifting out. When there’s nothing to show on governance, such controversies serve as convenient distractions.”

Is Maharashtra the next Hindutva lab?

Maharashtra has historically resisted communal polarization, but recent events suggest a shift. The state's progressive traditions, shaped by leaders like Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, are being challenged by rising sectarian politics. The Aurangzeb controversy, though seemingly about history, is shaping the future political landscape of Maharashtra, potentially transforming it into the next Hindutva laboratory.

