Devendra Fadnavis blames Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' for Nagpur violence

Amid the ongoing Aurangzeb row in Maharashtra and the violence in Nagpur on Monday (March 18), chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held the film ‘Chhaava’ responsible for people's anger against the Mughal emperor.

'Chhaava' is a puff piece on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji, who bravely fought Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for around eight years in the 17th Century. He kept Aurangzeb occupied in the Deccan during the second half of his reign, inflicting heavy damage on his army with his guerilla tactics before being betrayed by his brother-in-law.

Nagpur violence

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said

At least 45 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence during which 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries.

Conspiracy

Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra assembly that this violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned. According to the CM, specific houses, and establishments were targeted by the mob and said that it all looked like a conspiracy.

The BJP leader then said that the recent biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji has whipped up anger against Aurangzeb. But he urged the public to keep the state peaceful.

"Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful," Fadnavis said in his speech in the legislative assembly.