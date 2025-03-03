Known for its high literacy rates and progressive educational system, Kerala has been relatively calm in the face of the deepening resentment against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula in the other southern states.

Unlike neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, which have vehemently opposed these policies, Kerala’s response has been more measured.

According to academic experts, this tranquility stems from a combination of historical, cultural, and educational factors that have shaped Kerala’s approach to educational reforms.

A rich, diverse history

Education in Kerala has a rich and diverse history. The state’s educational landscape was significantly influenced by Christian missionaries and British rule, which introduced modern schooling systems in the early 19th century.

These missionaries played a crucial role in making education accessible to all, regardless of caste or religion, laying the groundwork for a more inclusive educational environment. Several community organisations, and the then rulers of the land, further contributed to educational advancements by promoting mass education and establishing various institutions.

Christian missionaries were instrumental in setting up schools that catered to the masses, including those from marginalised communities. This early exposure to modern education helped create a society that valued learning and was open to new ideas. The missionaries’ emphasis on education as a tool for social upliftment resonated deeply with the people of Kerala, fostering a culture that embraced educational reforms without resistance.

Govt’s proactive approach

After India gained independence, Kerala continued to evolve its educational system. The formation of the Kerala state in 1956 marked a significant turning point, with the Communist government introducing the Education Bill in 1957.

This bill emphasised free and compulsory education for all children, making education more accessible and affordable for economically backward sections.

The government’s proactive approach to education, including the establishment of universities and the unification of fees, helped maintain a stable and inclusive educational environment.

Open to learning

“Kerala has had diverse interactions with languages beyond its own. Rather than being restricted by constraints, people were open to learning other languages, as it was essential for their survival. Since the 19th century, Keralites have been working in foreign countries like Ceylon, Singapore, and Malaysia. From the 1930s onward, Kerala developed a rich history of translation culture, beginning with Sanskrit. In the 20th century, as modernity took hold, translation efforts expanded beyond English to include Hindi and Bengali,” MV Narayanan, former Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, told The Federal.

“During the national movement, Hindi education was widespread in the state. Kerala saw great success with the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha after Gandhi introduced it, and Hindi Visharad courses continue to be offered alongside extracurricular exams like the Hindi Sugama examinations. Besides, people from Kerala have historically migrated to various parts of the world, which has made them more receptive to different languages.

"When it comes to spoken language today, Malayalis often pick up Hindi to communicate with the migrant labourers, even though most of them come from Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Additionally, we have established Hindi-medium schools for their children and introduced bus boards with Hindi signage,” he added.

NEP not rejected entirely

While Kerala has expressed concerns about certain aspects of the NEP, such as its potential for communalisation and commercialisation of education, it has not opposed the policy outright. Kerala’s Minister for Higher Education R Bindu has highlighted the policy's shortcomings, including its silence on secularism and reservation systems, but the state has not rejected the NEP entirely.

However, Kerala’s political leadership has been largely united against any attempt to impose Hindi as a dominant language. Both ruling and Opposition parties have resisted moves by the Union government that sought to enforce Hindi in official communications.

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested in 2019 and 2022 that government communications should be in Hindi, Kerala’s leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, responded strongly.

Resist Hindi imposition

“Hindi was utilised during the national movement, making it a language of national significance. This is why we have introduced the three-language curriculum in Kerala schools. However, the imposition of Hindi at the cost of regional languages is unacceptable, as it would undermine the nation’s unity and integrity. The claim that Hindi unifies our country is absurd. Hindi is not the mother tongue of a majority of Indians. The move to inflict Hindi upon them amounts to enslaving them,” the chief minister had minced no words in responding to the situation whenever it popped up.

The Congress leadership was also against any move by the Union government, which it perceived as imposition of Hindi, though they have no qualms with the language education per se.

“Along with completing my schooling, I pursued the Hindi Visharad, which is equivalent to a degree. I am fond of the language, but I am strongly against the imposition of Hindi as a compulsory language. Students should study three languages as is done today—English, Hindi, and the mother tongue. Every language should get equal status. Different languages are part of varied cultures and pluralism. The BJP should not destroy the pluralistic fabric of the country by imposing Hindi,” remarked Chennithala on his social media handles.

Flexible education system

Kerala’s historical and cultural context has contributed to its relatively calm response to educational reforms. The state has traditionally been open to diverse influences, from ancient Buddhist monasteries to modern missionary schools. Kerala’s high literacy rates and strong educational infrastructure have provided a foundation for discussing and implementing reforms without widespread resistance.

The three-language formula, while controversial in some states, has not sparked significant protests in Kerala. This is partly because Kerala’s education system has historically been flexible, accommodating various languages and educational models without imposing a single dominant language.

It is widely believed that Kerala’s unique blend of historical, cultural, and educational factors has allowed it to navigate the challenges posed by the NEP and three-language education without resorting to widespread protests.