Shakuntala Devi, 49, a nature guide, climate warrior, and farmer in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, is only mildly worried about the impact of the recent landslide warnings issued for the region. Her meagre earnings of Rs 3,000 a month as a guide are likely to take a hit, as tourists will be few and far between during this period. Yet she seems unruffled; perhaps the residents of the region have grown accustomed to climatic disasters like landslides and earthquakes that frequently strike the area.

Incessant rains over the past few days in Uttarakhand have thrown life out of gear and increased the risk of landslides. A recent landslide from a mountain in Devprayag in Tehri district is a case in point. The dangers posed by such climatic disasters have become a part and parcel of life here. Shakuntala, who belongs to Churer Dhar village, told The Federal, “We live in fear of disasters that are becoming more intense, but then life has to go on, and livelihoods have to be taken care of.” She has heard of the Chipko movement — the grassroots environmental campaign that began over 50 years ago in the adjoining Chamoli district — which became an iconic example of positive environmental activism, best known for its tree-hugging protests against deforestation and the exploitation of natural resources. Shakuntala says, “We had so many varieties of trees when we were growing up, but now thousands have been cut down to make way for roads and infrastructure.” Also read: Bihar voter enumeration gets murkier as EC begins listing without documents She adds: “Deforestation has made the region more prone to floods and landslides, and natural disasters have become common. We understand how fragile our environment is and want to protect our forests. So when an NGO, Himmotthan Society, approached us to train as nature guides and help create awareness about ecological degradation among tourists and the younger generation, we readily agreed. We are not only nature guides, but also storytellers of our region, trying to protect the legacy of our mountains, forests, and villages.”

The tourism project in the region is led by nine women, who were selected after intensive training.

A farmer who grows rajma, lentils, cauliflower, and peas, Shakuntala knows the intricacies of farming and has extensive knowledge of the trees, fruits, and vegetables found in the forest. She can distinguish a silver oak from a Himalayan cedar (deodar) and list the environmental benefits of each tree, even lesser-known facts, like how a silver oak can sequester approximately 22 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually. She takes tourists on the solar water pump trail in Churer Dhar, which includes a village walk, a forest trail, and a visit to a community water conservation project.

Shakuntala is part of Him Vikas Samiti (HVS), a self-help group and collective in Uttarakhand’s Chamba block in Tehri Garhwal district, supported by the Dehradun-based NGO Himmotthan Society, an initiative of Tata Trusts. Himmotthan has been working in the Western Himalayan region to build self-sustaining mountain communities that live in harmony with their natural surroundings, and achieve this through sustainable and resilient livelihood interventions. “Women, who may not be formally literate, possess deep knowledge of their natural resources, their surroundings, and the local flora and fauna. So it was decided to harness their expertise in this project, which could also help them enhance their earnings,” says Vinod Kothari, Executive Director, Himmotthan Society. This is one such effort where rural women are central to the project. “These women have grown up in the mountains, can navigate difficult terrain, even treacherous forest trails, and are acutely aware of the increasing environmental degradation in these areas. So we decided to train some of them to become nature guides, who could take tourists along forest trails and explain in detail the local plants and animals, the risks of natural disasters, and, more importantly, create an urgent awareness about the need to conserve our forests,” says Priyanka Rawat, Project Coordinator (Tourism), Himmotthan. The tourism project in the region is led by nine women, who were selected after intensive training. They were awarded for their efforts on January 26 this year by the government, informs Sobat Singh Rana, District Tourism Development Officer. He says the women, most of whom are almost illiterate, are doing an admirable job of creating awareness about nature, the environment, and local heritage not only among tourists but also within their own communities, including the new generation. Sushma Pundir, 34, who hails from Silkoti village and has been working on the project for the past two years, says she educates tourists about the various herbs found in the region and explains their medicinal benefits. “Many tourists are fascinated by the properties of the herbs found in the Kaudia forest range. I take them on a three-hour-long, 3.5 km walking trail through a deodar-lined forest. They can catch glimpses of the Himalayan peaks, go on a jungle safari, enjoy cycling, and experience high tea in a forest setting,” she says. “Sometimes tourists want to know how these herbs can help them as alternatives to allopathic medicine. We also take them on village tours and share stories about the heritage structures and temples. They find the idea of homestays enthralling. The panoramic view of the Himalayan ranges, bird-watching trails, and views of Tehri Lake are particularly popular with nature lovers,” says Sushma. “During the tourist season, I earn around Rs 3,000 a month. It supplements our family income. This additional income has given me freedom and economic independence. More than that, I enjoy interacting with tourists and people from all walks of life,” adds Sushma. Homestays are also a part of the project, under which women were financially assisted to renovate their homes and add washrooms, while retaining the old-world charm, complete with stone grinders and wells. Tourists are served home-cooked meals made from local agricultural produce. HVS has also established a community-run café, Nathuli Café, at Jadipani, which serves traditional dishes at nominal prices.

A woman leading a forest trail.

Laxmi Devi, from Jadipani, has converted her home into a homestay and says she earns around Rs 70,000 annually. Renovating her home for tourism cost Rs 1,61,737, of which Rs 1,29,405 was contributed by Himmotthan, while she spent around Rs 32,332 from her own savings. She grows potatoes, cabbage, and peas, and serves home-cooked food to her guests.