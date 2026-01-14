Documentary filmmaker Kombai Anwar’s family has been celebrating Pongal, Tamil Nadu's harvest festival, for close to a century now. “My mother, who is in her eighties, told me that she remembers how Pongal was celebrated with grandeur. We have a record of celebrating Pongal for at least 100 years now. The tradition still continues in our family,” says Anwar, who has been known to document the state’s communal harmony and the bond shared by Muslims and those from other religions.

The family serves up a big vegetarian lunch, including 16 different dishes. The meal is served on a banana leaf. “In my childhood, we would collect all the vegetables for the feast from our farm. Now we buy them from the market,” Anwar adds. For generations, Pongal has been celebrated by both Hindus and Muslims in Tamil Nadu with equal fervour. The festival, which marks the beginning of the Tamil month of 'Thai' (Wednesday, January 14 of the Gregorian calendar this year), sees people cooking and sharing 'Pongal', a sweet dish made of raw rice. Traditionally celebrated over four days — referred to as Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal — most Muslim families celebrate Pongal on the first day of Thai. Some cook Pongal ahead of sunrise, while others prepare the meal at noon. Also read: How a groundnut festival to appease a bull became a part of Bengaluru's cultural calendar Thirty-three-year-old Sayeera Banu of Madurai is among hundreds of Muslim women in the state who draw special kolams — decorative patterns drawn on the floor using rice flour — in front of their houses for Pongal. She takes extra care to draw cows on the sides of her kolams to represent the importance of farm animals that are revered as part of the festival. “My family has been celebrating Pongal for several years now. I invite my Hindu friends too for the meal. We cook Pongal in the morning and a non-vegetarian meal for lunch. Our prayers are done as usual and we cook Pongal at sunrise. The morning chill and the hot Pongal make a good combination that spreads happiness, hope and gratitude,” says Banu. Writers, filmmakers and sociologists feel the festival cuts across religious lines as it is linked to nature and not the worship of any particular deity. “In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is celebrated as a thanksgiving festival, where we respect nature, farmers and farm animals. We thank the farmers and farm animals who toil on the lands and the nature that gives us food,” says writer A Jeevakumar. “Cooking Pongal and sharing it with relatives and neighbours is the main part of the celebration. Muslims adapted the Tamil culture of celebrating Pongal as it is not tied to any spiritual identities.”

The Pongal meal served on a banana leaf at the Kombai Anwar familys celebration of the festival. Photo: By special arrangement

For sociologist R Elango, Pongal celebration is an example of how a cultural festival could bind people together and enrich the social fabric of a diverse society.

“There are some extremist groups among both Hindus and Muslims. But the majority of Hindus and Muslims believe that Pongal is a common festival. This belief creates an inclusive society and it passes the values of communal harmony to future generations,” says Elango. He adds: “Tamil society has always been inclusive right from the Sangam age [3rd century BCE to 3rd century CE, known for its rich cultural and literary traditions]. As Pongal celebration is more about thanksgiving to nature, it connects all faiths. Tamil society always adapts and remains inclusive.” Elango further points out how in many villages across Tamil Nadu, during Jallikattu (a traditional bull taming sport organised during the Pongal period), Muslims too would bring their bulls to participate in the game. “Pongal Jallikattu has deep roots in agriculture, collective labour and thanksgiving. So, it’s evident that the festival remains inclusive.” Also read: How the popularisation of Dakla music led to its traditional folk artistes being sidelined Seventy-seven-year-old A Amanulla still remembers the grand Pongal celebration in his hometown, Mannargudi — a delta region known as the ‘rice bowl of Tamil Nadu’. His grandfather, Mohammed Ismail Ghani, would take him to their six-acre paddy fields during harvest time and the first paddy harvest would be saved for Pongal day, he recalls.

The all-vegetarian feast, which includes 16 different types of vegetable preparations, at the Kombai Anwar family's Pongal celebration. Photo: By special arrangement

On the threshing floor, even as the harvested paddy was being beaten, the grains gathered and measured, the very first sack of rice would reach his house. The women of the household would measure out the required quantity, pound it in a mortar to make hand-pounded rice, which would be used to cook paachoru (sweetened white rice cooked with coconut milk).