The trajectory of life, much like the path of a spacecraft aimed towards the Moon or Mars, is seldom a straight line. It is impelled by the fire of intentions, but is always moderated by the gravitational pull of unseen interplanetary objects. The journey of Sunita Williams, who retired from NASA on December 27, 2025, could be described by one word: happenstance. Her path, which took her to space and made her a star, was a series of deviations, each rejection quietly paving the way for a more resonant success.

Born in Euclid, Ohio, to an Indian father, Dr Deepak Pandya, and a Slovenian-American mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya (née Zalokar), Sunita "Suni" Williams had three passions early on — pets, swimming, and science. In childhood, her future seemed clearly drawn. With a father renowned for his research in the fledgling field of neuroanatomy and schoolteachers who happily nurtured a bright, inquisitive mind, the expectation that she would pursue the sciences was natural. With her profound love for pets, Sunita's dream was to become a veterinarian. It was a path that made sense, a logical next step for a girl with a passion for animals and a keen interest in science. As anticipated, after graduating from school, Sunita applied to various universities, including the hallowed halls of Columbia, to study veterinary sciences. Life, however, had other plans. A family journey to Annapolis, Maryland, for her brother Jay's graduation from the United States Naval Academy (USNA) became the first unexpected turn. The impressive campus facilities for athletics, in particular the swimming pool, the crisp uniforms and Jay's own persuasive encouragement, tantalised Sunita. This was a world that promised to combine her love of swimming with a strong academic discipline. The temptation was strong, but it came with a price. Joining the USNA meant giving up her dream of becoming a veterinarian and getting her long hair cut according to naval rules. In the mid-1980s, the Academy's halls, only recently opened to women, echoed with the footsteps of a pioneering few. Sunita was among that early batch of women trainee naval cadets. Later in a media interview, she recalled, "I wanted to be a veterinarian and sort of went the wrong turn and actually didn't get into the universities that I wanted to do that and ended up under the influence or guidance of my older brother to go to the Naval Academy." Graduation from the USNA in 1987 brought a new crossroads. In an interview, she reminisced that after she finished the cadet training, she was wondering what to do. She set her sights on becoming a Navy diver, a natural extension of her swimming accomplishments. But there was only a single slot available and she was not chosen. It was her first rejection. "I was not the top, not the end, somewhere in the middle. And I wanted to be a diver because I was a swimmer. I didn't get that billet, at the same time 'Top Gun' came out, so I thought I would be Tom Cruise and go fly aeroplanes. So, that was my goal." Undeterred, she looked skyward, gravitating towards Naval Aviation. Yet again, her first choice proved elusive. "It was the time of Top Gun, so I wanted to be a jet pilot. That did not pan out either, I became a helicopter pilot," she said. She was not selected to train as a jet pilot, and she had to accept the second choice, training as a helicopter pilot. After her training, as a helicopter pilot with the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron, she was deployed during the Gulf War and on missions in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Afterwards, aiming higher still, she joined the Naval Test Pilot School in 1993. After successful training, she became a test pilot, pushing unproven aircraft to their limits. She tested 30+ flying machines as a naval test pilot. This skill helped her become a test pilot for the newly developed Boeing spacecraft. Later, she was promoted to test pilot instructor. It was during this phase of becoming a naval test pilot, on a mandatory orientation visit to the Johnson Space Centre in Houston that the pieces of her fragmented path suddenly clicked into a coherent picture. The speaker was John Young, a legend who had landed on the Moon twice and flown to space six times. As he addressed her group, he mentioned, almost in passing, a critical part of his own preparation — learning to fly a helicopter to simulate the lunar landing module. In that quiet auditorium, a spark fired in Sunita's mind. "I can fly a helicopter. Maybe I, too, can go to space."

Sunita Williams outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk in 2025. Photo: www.nasa.gov

From then on, life was not the same for Sunita. Her application to NASA was immediate and the rejection that followed was just as swift. But this was no longer a young woman facing a closed door with disappointment. She decided to build her resume and knock on NASA's doors with better qualifications. She enrolled in a master's programme in engineering, joined a diving school and qualified as a deep-sea diver. Two years later, she was an engineer, a diver, a helicopter pilot and a test-pilot instructor who had logged more than 3,000 hours of flight time. In 1998, when she applied again, NASA had no choice but to answer 'yes'. The happenstance helicopter pilot, the one who did not get her first choice, not once but repeatedly, making do with the second, was now a much-coveted trainee astronaut.

Perhaps all the universe had conspired to help her. Reflecting on the zigzag route that led her to the International Space Station and into history, she once said, "Don't be afraid to fail, because you find out a little more about yourself when you don't get your first choice and then you end up finding something that you will do well because you like it. When you like something, you will do it well and then you are going to get the rewards at the end." When Sunita received the long-awaited call from NASA in 1998, the International Space Station (ISS) was just taking shape. In November 1998, the Russian Zarya module was launched, marking the start of the assembly phase. America's primary vehicle for this monumental construction project was the Space Shuttle, which ferried astronauts and vital components into orbit. Sunita, alongside seventeen batchmates selected as astronaut candidates, now embarked upon a gruelling two-and-a-half-year training. The 'Astronaut Candidate Training' was an exhaustive regimen designed to prepare for every contingency. It began with orientation briefings and tours, soon giving way to scientific and technical lectures. Trainees received intensive instruction on Space Shuttle and nascent ISS systems. They underwent physiological conditioning and trained to fly T-38 jets. Survival skills were imperative, with courses in water and wilderness survival techniques. The physical demands were unyielding; one test required swimming 75 metres in a pool nonstop while wearing a flight suit and shoes. Candidates learned about orbital mechanics and space science in class, then practised what they learned in flight simulators. They learnt how to fix and troubleshoot every piece of equipment on the ISS, from the microwave oven to the life support systems. Because the ISS was a joint American-Russian project, a significant part of the training took place in the famous Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, near Moscow. For months, the candidates learned to use the Soyuz spacecraft, the station's lifeboat. They learned how to speak Russian well enough to work together without any problems. Sunita excelled, and as her training neared completion, NASA delivered momentous news: she was formally assigned to a mission slated for 2003. Her path to space, it seemed, was finally secured.

Sunita Williams checks out the Astrobee robotic free-flyer in a 2024 image. Photo: nasa.go.in

Alas, once again, there were many slips between the cup and the lip.