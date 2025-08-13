Astronomers around the world were startled by the Minor Planet Electronic Circular (M.P.E.C. 2025-N12), issued on July 2, 2025, at 21:31 UT (July 3, 2025, at 03:01 IST). The report detailed the detection of a near-Earth object (NEO) candidate by the global robotic Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), a network of five telescopes located worldwide.

This system is dedicated to monitoring near-Earth and outer space, including tracking potentially hazardous asteroids. The unusual trajectory and remarkable velocity of this enigmatic object indicated that it was an interstellar visitor, igniting global fascination.

Experts suggested that this object likely originated from beyond our solar system, possibly formed around a distant star and travelling for millions of years before entering our solar neighbourhood. While the appearance of a naked-eye visible comet is relatively rare — averaging about once per year — the detection of comets themselves is not unusual; thousands are discovered annually. What caught astronomers’ attention with 3I/ATLAS was its extraordinary speed and unusual orbital trajectory.

Though comets are commonplace, a visitor from another star system is an exceptional occurrence. 3I/ATLAS marks only the third interstellar visitor ever detected in human history. The first such object, Oumuamua (formally designated 1I/2017 U1), was spotted in 2017, followed by comet 2I/Borisov in 2019.

Prompted by the alert, astronomers worldwide directed their telescopes toward the object, tentatively named 3I/ATLAS or C/2025 N1 (ATLAS). Initial observations revealed that the object is moving in interplanetary space with a bizarre, highly eccentric hyperbolic orbit, unlike any other object in the solar system. Additionally, it exhibited uncertain signs of cometary activity, including a faint coma and a short tail, which further deepened the mystery.

The discovery triggered an immediate global response. Nearly 97 observatories worldwide are directing their telescopes toward the mysterious object. Researchers meticulously examined archival data and made a significant finding — the Weizmann Astrophysical Observatory had actually detected the object much earlier, on May 21, 2025. By compiling 319 observations recorded up to July 4, 2025, astronomers connected the dots, mapped the object’s trajectory, and determined its speed.

Three key characteristics of this comet strongly indicate its interstellar origin. First is its extraordinary speed. At the time of discovery, the comet was moving at 2,21,000 kilometres per hour (61 kilometres per second), a velocity that will increase further as it approaches the Sun. This immense speed clearly exceeds the Sun’s gravitational pull, meaning the object is not bound to our solar system.

Second, unusual hyperbolic trajectory. While most solar system objects follow circular or elliptical orbits — and some long-period comets may adopt parabolic paths due to gravitational perturbations — this comet follows a distinctly hyperbolic path. Unlike closed orbits, a hyperbolic trajectory indicates the object is merely passing through our solar system without being captured.

Third, the comet is found to have no elements beyond helium. “As the thread, so the cloth,” goes the saying. Likewise, comets are remnants of star formation, and hence, their material composition is likely to be the same. Unlike the Sun, which is a second-generation star, the earliest stars formed in the universe would have contained only hydrogen and helium, with few elements beyond helium in the periodic table. Thus, these comets must have originated around the early stars and not be part of the solar system.

From the direction of the arrival of a football, we can estimate its path. Likewise, astronomers analysed 3I/ATLAS’s reconstructed path using computer simulations to trace its possible origin. Their findings indicate that the comet most likely originated from the Milky Way’s ‘thick disk’ — a region of ancient stars situated above and below our galaxy’s central stellar disk, where our Sun resides.

Since stars in this zone formed billions of years before our solar system, and comets essentially represent preserved remnants of planetary formation around young stars, 3I/ATLAS may share this extraordinary antiquity. If confirmed, this would make it the most ancient comet ever documented, with rocky material and water ice nearly 7 billion years old, older than our Sun. The simulation also confirmed that the interstellar visitor will continue its journey beyond our solar system, never to return.

The mysterious celestial object exhibited not just unusual orbital characteristics but also behaviour that was inconsistent with typical comets. Early images did not show signs of dust release or a faint tail. Still, it had unexpected reddish brightness — features not commonly seen in typical comets.

In popular imagination, comets are often envisioned as fiery objects with long, dramatic tails. In reality, however, a comet is primarily a nucleus made up of rock, water ice, and frozen volatile compounds, earning it the nickname “dirty snowball”. As a comet nears the Sun, the heat causes the ice and volatiles to vaporise, forming a hazy envelope called a coma.

When the comet gets close enough, the solar wind pushes the released dust and gas away, forming a tail that always points opposite to the Sun. Additionally, ionised gas aligns along the Sun’s magnetic field lines, creating a separate plasma tail. These features are not permanent but arise from the interaction between solar radiation and the comet’s surface material. Early images of the comet did not show any of these telltale signs.

Based on these initial observations, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his colleagues speculated that 3I/ATLAS might not merely be an interstellar visitor. They suggested that it could potentially be an artificial object, an extraterrestrial probe, or a spacecraft.