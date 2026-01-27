I have never believed in gods, but I have always believed in stories, especially the kind nations tell themselves, repeatedly, until they harden into faith, commerce, and spectacle. As a travel journalist, I have witnessed it at close quarters, seen spiritual tourism swell into a kind of religious capitalism, where belief is scaled, ticketed, and Instagrammed.

There is data to support this. A 2024 report by the India Brand Equity Foundation cites Ministry of Tourism data that claims that the number of people engaged in religious tourism in India rose from 677 million in 2021 to 1,439 million in 2022. Meanwhile, revenues generated by the sector reached US$ 16.2 billion (Rs. 1.34 lakh crores) in 2022, up from US$ 7.9 billion (Rs. 65.1 thousand crores). “By 2030, more than one hundred million people will be gainfully employed through temporary and permanent jobs driven by India’s Spiritual Tourism alone, which is anticipated to be worth around US$ 59 billion by 2028,” the report added.

Think of last year’s Maha Kubh. From luxury tents to airport enhancements and drone shows.

On recent travels to Varanasi and Ayodhya, I have been made acutely aware of how spirituality now performs for tourism. In Varanasi, I encountered boat rides bundled with priests, photographers, and fixed-price artis; the sacred reduced to a checklist of experiences. In Ayodhya, faith arrived with designated paths, guided narratives, and merchandise stalls. Last week, while extending greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of UP Diwas (January 24-26), Prime Minister Modi, among other things, touched upon major religious and cultural projects in the state, which have helped unlock its vast tourism potential.

And so, as I have witnessed how religious spaces are experienced beyond faith, I have found my mind repeatedly returning to the Navagraha temples of Tamil Nadu, which I had visited in 2023 — nine temples located in Thanjavur and Nagapattanam districts, dedicated to nine planetary or celestial deities that are believed to influence human lives and destinies.

Built in the Dravidian architecture style, the temples are believed to date back to the Medieval Chola period (9th century BCE).

Against the machinery of devotion that I have witnessed in recent times, the Navagraha temples felt almost radical in their restraint: they honour astrology over theology, planets over prophets, acknowledging that most Indians, believers or not, ultimately place greater faith in their horoscopes and kundalis.

I had been in Tamil Nadu for an assignment and decided to visit the Navagraha temples to understand Chola-architecture better. It had also been an exercise in anthropological curiosity: nine temples for nine planets, each governing a slice of human destiny since birth, each a blueprint of cosmic paperwork (Kundali/horoscope) I don’t remember signing.

I arrived in Kumbakonam, in Thanjavur, with a notebook and a camera, but with zero conviction in divine intervention. Faith has never been my dialect; facts are. Temples to me have always been relics — historical, artistic, yes, but never life-changing.

That shifted here. Somewhere between the first bell at dawn and the last lamp at dusk, the Navagraha temples did something I didn’t expect. They didn’t convert me. They made me curious. And that felt far more powerful.

The Navagrahas together form a religious circuit. Primarily Shiva temples, each is associated with one celestial ‘graha’, or planet. Only Suryanar Kovil is dedicated to the Sun as its main deity. The rest honour the planets through secondary shrines within larger Shiva temple complexes. What emerges is not an astronomical map, but a cultural one, a network of belief layered onto sacred architecture.

As architectural historian George Michell puts it, “The Hindu temple is conceived as a microcosm of the universe, with the sanctum representing the centre of creation.” According to historian Subhash Kak, the Navagraha temples represent “the outer and inner cosmos, with structural axes and orientations reflecting celestial cycles”. Architectural historian Adam Hardy similarly observes that “Chola temples demonstrate a rigorous concern for axiality and proportion, embodying both religious symbolism and advanced architectural engineering.”

Whether or not one buys the astrology of the Navagraha temples, the architecture is undeniably intentional.

Shiva, my lean and tall guide, put it more simply over a filter coffee in a brass tumbler. He had been in his early thirties at the time, fluent in both Tamil and English, unlike many of the locals I observed at the temples, but couldn’t communicate with owing to my lack of Tamil knowledge.

“You don’t have to believe in planets. But respect what these temples do for people. They give courage. That itself is divine,” Shiva had said. He added, “These aren’t just celestial temples that honour planets. They give people a framework for understanding themselves.”

His words were an echo of the observation made by Indian scholar and academic RKK Rajarajan in his scholarly article ‘Navagrahas in Indian Thought’; that by the Nayaka period (14th century-early 19th century), the “Navagraha shrines had become a formalised component of Tamil temple architecture, reflecting the assimilation of astrological belief into ritual space.”

Shiva and I began our 14-hour Navagraha tour at Suryanar Kovil, about 15 km from Kumbakonam. “This temple holds the circuit together,” he said, as he stood and paused beneath the five-tiered rajagopuram [the tallest gopuram, or entrance to the temple], as I admired its stucco deities painted in blues, greens, and earthly terracotta. The mandapa [pillared hall or pavilion] ceiling was painted in a startling green, bordered with lotus medallions and floral motifs, while the pillars — striped in pink, teal, and mustard — carrying yali [mythological creature, portrayed with the head and the body of a lion, the trunk and the tusks of an elephant, and sometimes bearing equine feature] sculptures and carved images of the gods. On the roofline, golden-yellow shrines bordered a heavily ornamented vimana [tower], textured with scales, scrollwork, and guardian beasts.