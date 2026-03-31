Puducherry, the coastal union territory that shares a border with Tamil Nadu, has two major draws for visitors. One is ‘White Town’ — what used to be the French quarters of the erstwhile colony. The other is Sri Aurobindo, the revolutionary-turned-philosopher-and-spiritual-guru who made Pondicherry his home and the headquarters of the Aurobindo Ashram. No discussion on Aurobindo, or the Ashram, however, is complete without the mention of another name — that of Mirra Alfassa, today known to most people simply as ‘The Mother’, Aurobindo’s ‘spiritual collaborator’.

Across the heritage town, identified by its sprawling white-and-yellow French-era mansions — many of which have now been turned into hotels — and the grey-white Ashram properties, ‘The Mother’s’ name crops up like a refrain of a well-known and beloved song whenever talk turns to the Ashram’s legacy and works. From Ashram guest houses, to shops selling products made by Ashram affiliates and libraries and bookstores — ‘The Mother’s’ touch continues to linger on almost everything; her photos hang beside those of Sri Aurobindo, her writings occupy shelf space along with those of his. Hers is a story as familiar to most Pondicherry old-timers — even those not connected to the Ashram — as that of Sri Aurobindo. “People think the Ashram was [just] Aurobindo’s creation,” he said. “But it was Mirra Alfassa who structured it,” says Sunil Varghese, a 30-year hospitality veteran and a long-time observer of Pondicherry’s cultural life. Aurobindo arrived in Pondicherry in 1910. Once deeply involved in India’s nationalist revolutionary movement, he had been arrested in 1908 in the ‘Alipore Bomb Case’ and charged with ‘conspiracy’ against the state or ‘King’. He spent a year in jail as an undertrial, but was eventually acquitted because of lack of sufficient evidence against him. After his release, he initially tried to revive the movement, but eventually came to Puducherry (then Pondicherry, a French territory and beyond British jurisdiction), slowly moving away from politics completely and immersing himself in a life of yoga and spiritualism.

The Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry. Photo: Veidehi Gite

The Ashram was founded in 1926.

Six years prior, he had been joined in Pondicherry by someone who would play a big role in institutionalising the Ashram and its affiliated activities, ‘The Mother’. Mirra Alfassa was born in Paris on 21 February 1878, where she studied at the Académie Julian. Music and literature formed an integral part of her growing up years, yet the cultural pursuits coexisted with a deeper spiritual search that began early in her life. Her exploration eventually led beyond conventional European philosophy, taking her to Tlemcen in Algeria in 1905 where she studied under the occult teacher Max Theon and his wife. After returning to Paris, she delivered talks on consciousness. According to Sri Aurobindo’s later reflections in his book, her spiritual awareness had already matured long before she arrived in India. In her eponymous book on ‘Auroville’ — an international township on the outskirts of Pondicherry established by ‘The Mother’ in 1968 — Allahabad-born author Anu Majumdar, who moved to Auroville in 1979, writes of ‘The Destined Meeting’ between Aurobindo and Alfassa. “It began one afternoon in Pondicherry, just over a hundred years ago,” she writes. “On 29 March 1914, a French lady, thirty-six years of age, arrived in the little seaside town. At that hour, the streets of the French colonial town were deserted. Two streets away, the Bay of Bengal lapped quietly against the shore. She had arrived in the morning after three weeks of journeying across the sea, and news of their arrival had already been sent. She wanted to meet him alone. She was Mirra Alfassa. He, Aurobindo Ghose, is already known as Sri Aurobindo.” The outbreak of the First World War forced her to return to France with her husband, Paul Richard, after eleven months. A year later, she moved to Japan, before finally returning permanently to Pondicherry in April 1920. Majumdar writes: “A few days prior to her departure from Paris, Mirra wrote in her diary: ‘I turn towards the future…what it holds in store for us I do not know.’ Surrounded by the vast solitude of the sea, Mirra’s inner gaze grew resonant. ‘Oh, these silent and pure nights,’ her diary said, ‘when my heart overflows and unites with Thy divine Love to penetrate all things, embrace all life…’.” In leaving Paris, Alfassa was leaving behind a whole other life — her social milieu and friends and the groups she had started, like L’Idée Nouvelle or The New Idea. She stayed for four years in Japan before returning to Pondicherry in 1920. Also read: Why activists have little hope of war and Ayatollah’s death bringing change for women in Iran In its introduction to ‘The Mother’, the Ashram website informs, “When the Sri Aurobindo Ashram was formed in November 1926, Sri Aurobindo entrusted its full material and spiritual charge to the Mother. Under her guidance, which continued for nearly fifty years, the Ashram grew into a large, many-faceted spiritual community.” It was she who formed the Sri Aurobindo Ashram Trust, a public charitable trust which administers the Ashram, in 1955. Literature, including Aurobindo’s own writings, recall ‘The Mother’s’ role in institutionalising the Ashram, and associated Auro organisations, like the Ashram school and press. “It was the Mother who selected the heads of departments for her purpose in order to organise the whole,” wrote Aurobindo. “All the lines of the work, all the details were arranged by her, and the heads trained to observe her methods, and it was only afterwards that she stepped back and let the whole thing go on on her lines but with a watchful eye always.”

Photos of Sri Aurobindo and 'The Mother' hang together. Photo of images: Veidehi Gite

When ‘The Mother’ first began organising the Ashram, it was a small community with limited infrastructure. Families had already begun settling in Pondicherry, drawn by Aurobindo’s philosophy, and children were growing up within its environment, recall old timers in Pondicherry. Recognising the need for education, she initiated what would eventually become one of the Ashram’s most distinctive institutions — the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education (SAICE), formally established in 1952.

“For years Sri Aurobindo considered the formation of a new system of education as one of the best means of preparing the future humanity to manifest upon earth a divine consciousness and a divine life. To give a concrete shape to his vision, the Mother opened a school for children on December 2, 1943,” informs the SAICE website. It adds: “Since then, the school has continued to grow and experiment with various educational problems and issues. In 1951, a Convention was held at Pondicherry which resolved to establish an International University Centre in the town as a fitting memorial to Sri Aurobindo. Accordingly, the Sri Aurobindo International University Centre was inaugurated by the Mother on January 6, 1952. In 1959, the Mother decided to rename it the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.” The aim at SAICE is to encourage students to seek knowledge. “The aim of education, is not to prepare the individual student to succeed in life and society, but to increase his perfectibility to the utmost,” Mother once wrote. Beyond the school, ‘The Mother’s’ guidance saw the Ashram setting up “kitchens, farms, workshops, and service units. A printing press was established to publish and distribute Sri Aurobindo’s writings systematically across the world,” notes Varghese. “These practical structures formed the quiet backbone of Ashram life.” Also read: Why a look back at the ‘Me Too’ movement elicits mixed reactions in women Alfassa’s vision eventually expanded beyond the Ashram when, in 1968, she established Auroville, an experimental international township near Pondicherry. “This entire concept was the idea of two spiritual collaborators. Sri Aurobindo and Mira Alfassa. Once ‘The Mother’ settled down in Sri Aurobindo Ashram, her Western followers couldn't easily accept the culture over there immediately. So, a lot of them moved here in the 1950s,” explains Auro Bhakti, a second-generation Aurovillian. The concept itself challenged conventional ideas of nationhood, notes Gopi Rajanmahalingam, a third-generation Aurovillian. “She imagined a city that belonged to no nation,” he says. “No religion, no politics, no national identity. A place where people from everywhere could live as one humanity.” Rajanmahalingam adds: “Representatives from dozens of countries participated in the founding ceremony by placing soil from their homelands into a shared urn. At the centre of Auroville stands the Matrimandir, a meditation structure designed as the town’s spiritual focus.”

The Matrimandir at Auroville. Photo: Veidehi Gite

Based on the concept of “integral yoga”, the Matrimandir was designed by Roger Angier, a French architect. “He came up with the model when he was pretty young. He worked for two years on three models, but what you see today was the only thing approved by ‘The Mother’,” claims Rajanmahalingam.