The Rajasthan high court last month reportedly quashed proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against a 19-year-old, whose legal troubles were purportedly born of a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old. Holding that the provisions under POCSO were not meant to persecute “close-of-age teenagers in a consensual relationship”, the court reportedly further added that there was a “pressing need to bridge the gap between the protective intent of the POCSO Act and the sociological reality of adolescent autonomy”.

Reports of the Rajasthan HC order came in the close heels of a recent urging by the Supreme Court to include a ‘Romeo Juliet’ clause in the POCSO Act to exempt genuine adolescent relationships from its purview.

The subject of young love has long been a conflicted one.

Reams have been written about it — from the Shakespearean play which lends its name to the legal exemption to POCSO suggested by the Supreme Court, Romeo & Juliet, to The Fault In Our Stars. Filmmakers over the years, too, have given in to its charms; in the 1978 Grease, the 1999 Nagesh Kukunoor coming-of-age Rockford and more recently, the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, where the highs and lows of love and heartbreak are among the many things that Indian-American protagonist Devi Vishwakumar and her friends must negotiate.

But in a country like India, divided on regional, religious and caste lines, where bonds between even two adults require family approval more than mutual acceptance and where moral policing and the bogey of love jihad are dressed up as anti-harassment ‘Romeo squads’ — yes, we have turned that same Romeo who for generations has been a poster-boy of love to something which is quite the antonym of romance — can teens open up about their feelings to grown-ups around them?

“Definitely not. Caste issues are still prevalent. Also, parents don't want any scandal,” says 18-year-old Rex.

Adolescents in north India would identify it with the “chaar log kya kahenge”, which loosely translates to “what will society say/think”, something that is hammered into them from a young age; be it career or romance, choices and behaviour must fit into socially-acceptable patterns.

And so, teens learn to put off sharing till they feel their parents are more ready to accept.

“As long as my parents are comfortable with it, I can feel safe opening up to them. The same can be said of my friends. Personally, I would rather keep it safe for a while. I can open up about it [a romance] once it’s going well,” says 17-year-old Amar.

Age is also a factor when you are an adolescent in love; even a year or two can give more confidence and acceptance.

Agrees Adi, who is now 20. “I think Indian teens on the older side can more easily open up to their parents about dating.”

Of course, there are many conditionals involved. How conservative are the parents, how complex is the relationship — teens in same-sex, interfaith, or inter-caste relationships are likely to feel more unsure about confiding in parents.

“I've never felt safe about opening up about dating or crushes to my parents. Especially because I'm queer which makes it twice as hard,” says JR.

The 18-year-old adds: “For my parents, dating equals marrying. In their minds, even teenage relationships mean to settle down, instead of a process that takes us through many trials and errors through which we learn and grow.”

In clear acceptance of the often-transitory nature of teen relationships, adolescents at times appear more mature than their parents.

“Most Indian parents are quite strict when it comes to dating. Their usual reasons are that ‘you'll end up getting hurt’, ‘your studies will suffer’...I'm not really sure how some person you're dating could possibly make you fail your exams. It's your responsibility to balance things and if you can't do that then maybe you're not ready yet. As for getting hurt, who knows if I will be with the same person for the rest of my life? If not, I may be heartbroken for a while and then move on,” says 16-year-old Reema.

She adds: “Since most Indian kids are brought up strictly and parents are emotionally unavailable, they end up hiding everything. That's why we're such good liars.”

Most of us have experienced it too — the shy locking of eyes across a school or coaching centre classroom, the holding of hands on walks back home, the planning for that first real Valentine’s Day or coffee date. And yet, almost always, the heady joy of budding romance has been accompanied by frantic attempts at concealment; calls are made furtively, to avoid detection by family members and friends painstakingly tutored to ensure that they back our claims of having been with them when we were actually in the company of that special someone.