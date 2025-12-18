Ram*, a 41-year-old professor met his now wife, Maya*, at the Delhi University, where they were both teaching at the time. The two fell in love and got married in 2015.

“My wife and I worked as professors and we met everyday, so it was easier to develop a connection and understand each other better, as our shared job roles meant that we had similar ideals and goals for the future,” says Ram. Both partners now teach at different private universities in the national capital.

It was as smooth a love story as could be…the odd tiff or tear adding to the romance.

While it’s obvious that Ram and Maya were not the first, or last, Indian couple to have a meet-cute — that first enchanting moment of meeting or awareness of each other, leading to love — at the workplace, the scale of romances originating at our office might come as a surprise to many.

A 2025 survey by Ashley Madison, an online platform for discreet dating and relationships, conducted in association with YouGuv, a market research and data analytics firm, has ranked India second among 11 countries with the highest number of office romances. The other countries where the survey, which had a sample size of 13,581 adults, was carried out include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and US. In India, 40 per cent of those surveyed admitted to having dated or currently dating a colleague. The number was just behind Mexico, which topped the survey with 43 per cent.

Interestingly, the report followed another, one by the International Labour Organization last year, which showed India to be among the most overworked countries globally, with 51 per cent of Indians putting in more than 49 hours at work per week.

Are the long hours at work leaving little time for Indians to pursue a relationship outside of the office, encouraging them to reinterpret the romance of ‘love at first sight’ as ‘love at work site’?

“From what I have seen, attraction, friendship, and bonding over the company and policies brings people closer,” agrees Akshaya Gnanashree, a Chennai-based clinical psychologist and founder of The Mind Aid, a mental health service provider. “As colleagues spend time as team members, go out for drinks after work…some end up dating. Sometimes, the attraction is formed through bonding over the company's internal politics. I've seen many couples who have started dating while working together.”

It’s a scene most of us have witnessed unfolding around us at one or the other of our workplaces. That slight holding of gaze a heartbeat longer than necessary while handing a folder, the innocent flirting over lunch or coffee at the office canteen, the cute doodle on a document, or a less-than-stricty official email…

The journey from liking to loving and building a relationship, never an easy one, can become even more difficult, however, when it comes with the added pressure of navigating the office’s HR policy on relationships and being mindful that your crush doesn't clash with the guidelines of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH), messy extra-marital affairs and the awkwardness between colleagues after a break-up.

Ram and Maya were lucky. “There was not much opposition from the workplace, as long as the colleagues who were in a relationship were doing their work well,” says the professor.

But Meena* and Raj*, a Mumbai-based couple working in the media and broadcasting industry, had to be more circumvent about their affair, which started at a company which did have a policy against partners working in the same team.

“However, the policy was for married couples. We weren’t married then, or even now, so it didn’t really affect us. But still, we did not tell anyone in our team that we were dating,” says Raj. “We just thought we will let the relationship mature before we make it public. Now, we are in different offices, so those policies don’t matter anymore,” adds Raj, who had been Meena’s senior in the team when they fell in love.

At times, offices too take an indulgent view of the relationship. “As long as a relationship between colleagues is not affecting their productivity, others in the organisation, or the reputation of the company, I see no problem in two people at a workplace being in a relationship, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation,” says Ramya (identified by first name only), who works in the human resources (HR) department of a media company.

But she cautions about “pilferage of information and the [possible damage to] professional boundaries, while giving unfair advantages to certain people [read one’s romantic partner] in the workplace”.

The dynamics also change, when either of the two people find their colleague’s attention unwanted; where interest turns to alleged harassment, POSH kicks in.

Gita*, a 30-year-old cyber-security expert who had been a part of a POSH investigation committee in her previous workplace, remembers the case of a young woman, a junior colleague, who was allegedly harassed by a male senior at an office party. “She had been in a relationship with another colleague, who was married, and was confiding to the senior about the stress of it, when the senior allegedly made a move on her without consent,” says Gita.

She adds: “The man was much older, someone the young woman claimed to have looked upon as a father figure. When she complained to the POSH committee, varying accounts by those present and the moral policing by the HR, made matters worse. The senior male colleague denied everything.”

Eventually, according to Gita, it was the young woman who lost her job; the senior male colleague was retained. Gita too left the organisation afterwards, because she “felt unsafe” there.