​Sarvesh Kumar Pandey, a 37-year-old businessman based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is one of those whose names have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls following the special intensive revision (SIR) of rolls initiated in the state last year. Originally a resident of the Duddhi assembly constituency in the state’s Sonbhadra district, Pandey claims his name was dropped when the booth level officer (BLO) handling the exercise in his area found that he had moved to Lucknow several years back.

When the electoral rolls had been previously revised in the state, in 2003, Pandey says he was not of voting age. “However, I did get a voter card made when I became eligible to vote and voted from my constituency for the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections and the 2019 general elections. I couldn’t vote in the last general elections in 2024, because I couldn’t go home at the time owing to work commitments,” says Pandey. He adds: “When the BLO found out I had moved to Lucknow, he deleted my name from the list in Duddhi, making a note that I have moved. Now, I am told that I will need to get my name added in Lucknow.” A reported 6.5 crore names have been dropped from draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in nine states and three union territories, since the recent SIR was first launched in Bihar in June 2025. It has since been carried out in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, UP and Gujarat, among other places. Everywhere the exercise has been met with confusion and controversy — BLOs committing suicide citing overwork and unrealistic timelines, public outcry over names being dropped from draft rolls, confusion over rules and documentary proof to be submitted for inclusion, Opposition parties accusing the ECI of facilitating and safeguarding vote fraud by the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and more. On Thursday (January 22), the Supreme Court questioned whether the ECI had “clearly and eloquently” cited cross-border immigration as reason for the SIR — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its NDA allies have repeatedly cited the purging of the names of alleged bogus voters and illegal immigrants from the electoral rolls as reasons behind the exercise. However, the apex court said the ECI had only listed “frequent migration” as a reason for the SIR. It is in this backdrop that the country will celebrate National Voters’ Day on January 25. Introduced in 2011, National Voters’ Day commemorates the foundation day of the ECI, formed on this day in 1950. The aim is “to encourage, facilitate, and maximise voter enrolment” and “to spread awareness among them to promote informed participation in the electoral process”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in the past, termed National Voters’ Day “an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections”. But coming in the midst of the SIR controversy and the public sentiments against it, does the day hold any significance for voters today, or has it been reduced to just another symbolic calendar event in a country that has long prided itself on its democratic tradition? Also read: Why the SIR's launch in Bengal on filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's birth centenary is a profound irony The political pushback against the SIR had started with its launch in Bihar, months before last year’s assembly polls in the state. While parliament witnessed a united Opposition disrupting the entire monsoon session in protest against what they dubbed as yet another attempt at election fraud or “vote chori”, Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi embarked upon a 17-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar in August, along with allies including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI-ML(L). The massive crowds that Rahul’s yatra drew gave the impression that the ‘vote chori’ campaign had struck a chord with the ordinary Bihari. However, when the Bihar assembly election results were declared in November, the entire Opposition was practically wiped out; the multi-party Grand Alliance, of which the Congress was a part, was reduced to a combined tally of just 35 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Even two months on, the Opposition seems convinced that the SIR played a major role in the NDA’s massive victory and that a “completely compromised” Election Commission was “working as an agent of the BJP”. “Till date the EC has not been able to give a category-wise break-up of the new voters that were added to the final rolls. We have one figure of 65 lakh who were deleted from the first draft roll and another figure of 21.53 lakh voters who were added to the rolls during final publication. We have been asking the EC to tell us how many of those deleted in the draft roll were reinstated in the final roll, how many foreign nationals, who the Prime Minister and BJP call ‘ghuspaithiya’, were found during the SIR... no answer till date to anything,” Abhay Kushwaha, the RJD’s Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Aurangabad, tells The Federal. For Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI-ML(L), the SIR was “just one means, although an extremely draconian one, of undermining democracy”. “Election after election, we have seen how the EC and the government have colluded to ensure the lack of level playing that is essential for any free and fair electoral exercise. The SIR, of course, struck the voter directly, but every other trick the EC has allowed the government to pull, whether it is communal polarisation or poll-time distribution of cash sops or ignoring complaints of Model Code violation filed by the Opposition, is essentially an assault on democracy. When you weaken democracy, you weaken the voter because one has no meaning without the other.”

Everywhere the SIR has been met with confusion and controversy — BLOs committing suicide citing overwork and unrealistic timelines, public outcry over names being dropped from draft rolls, accusations of vote fraud... Representative image, iStock

Incidentally, following the poll victory in Bihar, BJP leaders too had hailed the “clean electoral rolls” following the SIR in the state and predicted a repeat in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections there. Of course, the BJP, or NDA, narrative is that opposition parties had been benefitting from alleged bogus voters on the rolls.

“Bihar went to the polls after a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls and the results speak for themselves. Now it is Bengal’s turn. Once a clean voter list is prepared through the SIR, removing fake voters, the BJP will achieve a similar sweep in Bengal,” BJP leader and leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had claimed at the time. The SIR in West Bengal and eight other states and some Union Territories was rolled out in October-November 2025. While the initial days were marked by voter confusion on filling in forms and supporting documents to furnish, it quickly gave way to the horror of BLO suicides. “We [the BLOs] are facing the most difficulties. The biggest issue is the workload. We are completely overburdened. There’s no time for us to eat or rest,” a government school teacher in UP, who has been roped in as a BLO, tells the Federal on condition of anonymity. “So many people come at the same time. Everyone is in a hurry. When someone asks us something, we can only check and tell them online. People don’t have that much patience. While we’re solving one person’s problem, another one says, ‘Do ours now’. They start arguing and fighting.” As the face of the exercise, it often falls on the BLO to dispel fears surrounding the exercise. “In minority communities, there was visible concern, as many felt this could be linked to the NRC [National Register of Citizens], which is understandable given the character of the [present] central government. At the same time, there was strong community support in minority-dominated areas and most residents were ready with documents even during our first home visits,” recalls a BLO in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Despite the best of efforts on the part of the masses, however, the number of those who find their names missing from the draft rolls, or who are being called to hearings for alleged discrepancies in documents, is not insignificant. Take the example of 70-year-old Sheikh Muzambil, a farmer living in Joymolla village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. Illiterate, he says he was advised by a government official who was helping him fill out an official form decades back to drop the family's last name of Mandal from his name because it was becoming “too long”. Muzambil agreed, but there was no affidavit, no documentary record of the change. Meanwhile, his three children retained the family name when they were admitted to school. Now, the ECI has flagged this discrepancy between his and his children’s names; ironically, the ‘mismatch’ has been highlighted only in the case of one of his two sons. Twenty-eight-year-old Sheikh Habib Ali Mondal has been summoned to appear before a hearing panel to establish that Muzambil is indeed his father. “What will happen to him if the election commission is not convinced that I am his father? My entire family is going through tremendous mental stress," confides a worried Muzambil. For them, it’s become a matter of his son’s very identity and future. Stories like Muzambil’s are being reported from every state where the SIR has been rolled out. In Chennai, K Harish, a 57-year-old who works as a security guard, rues that despite having voted in almost all elections since getting his voter identity card at the age of 18, his name is now missing from the draft rolls. “It’s making me question if all the procedures are being followed properly by ECI. After all these years, I have to prove my identity to them to get my right to vote,” he fumes. For Ramesh Prasad, a daily wage labourer in Lucknow, who says his name has been dropped from the list in his native village of Jaunpur, the most worrying part of getting his name included from Lucknow is the potential loss of income. “I went to the BLO twice, but it was taking so long that I came back. The SIR process has created difficulties for people like us because if we don’t work even for one day, our earnings are lost,” he says. In one way at least, however, the SIR has been a great leveller. The poor, or the illiterate, are not the only ones at the receiving end of “mismatches” or “logical discrepancies”.

70-year-old Sheikh Muzambil of West Bengal, says he was advised decades back to drop the family's last name of Mandal. But his three children retained it. Now, the ECI has flagged this discrepancy for one of his sons. Photo by special arrangement

Thirty-six-year-old Janaki Sree, an engineer based in Kerala’s Guruvayoor, was born in Chennai because her parents were working there at the time. “After they retired, we returned to Guruvayoor in 2006. I voted for the first time in the 2011 assembly election. But my family did not have voter registration in Kerala in 2002 [when the previous SIR was conducted in Kerala]. Unfortunately, my parents were not very politically active and were not enrolled in Chennai either. Now it has become difficult for us to trace my grandparents’ details in the voters’ list, which we could not do. I have submitted other documents for the hearing and hope that all three of us will be included in the list.”