“Lost my yesterdays, when are where/ And how they were lost, the mind knows not./ Now when I sit down to ponder,/ It feels strange to calculate and wonder,/ This rhythmless scattered life of mine.”

Thus begins one of Ritwik Ghatak’s untitled, unpublished poems, found among his papers and translated from Bengali by Brinda Bose. One can see it as a common lamentation that inevitably disturbs any simple arithmetic of aging. But for Ghatak, any loss and all loss is metaphysical, a state of perception higher than a word like dislocation or dispossession would be able to grasp.

Born on November 4, 1925, in present-day Bangladesh, he never felt at home in the land that he had found himself in — his family migrated to West Bengal in the 1940s — and never found one in the land which became foreign (like a past) at the blink of an eye. One may want to wonder what would have happened to his cinema if the Partition of India was for some reason to be stayed. If one knows well the work of Ghatak, one could safely say that even then, he would have been in one exile or another.

A state of statelessness, an existence levitating high above any normative longitude was, perhaps, as sanguinary to him as was his capacity to err on the side of rebellion. One cannot, hence, even begin to grasp the momentous irony of having the Election Commission’s (EC’s) ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reach Bengal precisely in the month when Ghatak turned hundred this November, and was being remembered with the usual kind of pageantry that accompanies such an event.

In West Bengal, the SIR is not just a question of the present, or of electoral politics, or rightwing gaslighting. Historically, Kolkata (or Calcutta as it was then known) has been accustomed to scenes of mass mobilisation and disruption. Since the early years of the twentieth century, the city has accommodated as many migrants as it has made space for oppositional movements and voices. And, in the 1940s, a strong sense of dispossession, both physical and ontological, seems to have characterised the wretched condition of much of Bengal’s middle and lower classes.

From the Bengal famine of 1943, which displaced thousands of farmers from the rural hinterland, to the violence between communities in the days leading to and following the tragic Partition of the country — which permanently de-territorialised millions of East Bengalis, forced to become refugees in West Bengal — dispossession, or more specifically an unremitting sense of un-belonging, was the tragic motif that formed both the political and cultural economy of the state.

Artistically, the disquiet of the decade had no precedent. Mass mobility, enforced by the decade in general and the Partition in particular, clearly necessitated a new poetics of mobility. There was no time for artists and critics to pontificate on technique, and yet there was no artistic precedent in traditional Bengali cultural praxis which could satisfactorily embody the scope of the massive scale of disruption.