Could a humble bag made of old cloth subject a woman to risks of sexual assault? There really could be no logical link between the two, could there? But for members of Karnataka’s Beda-Budaga Jangama community, a nomadic group identified as Scheduled Caste (SC) in the state, alleged rape and murder of their women while they were out begging — “carrying such bags” — logic perhaps has lost out to sheer anguish.

“If a girl from our community carries a cloth sling bag on her shoulder, she is raped [alleging perhaps that women were assaulted on whim, or that the community was stigmatised and oppressed]. If we go begging or hunting, we get arrested. People look at ragpickers with disgust [in case members of the community take up ragpicking for money]. Many from the community have no roof over their heads and live in makeshift huts. Where should we go? Was it a mistake to be born on this land?” Sanna Marappa’s impassioned outburst carried the weight of helplessness felt by a community that has traditionally eked out a living performing street acts across villages and through fishing and hunting of small animals. Marappa, the state president of the Welfare Association of the Beda-Budaga Jangama communities, added: “If the state government has provided for internal reservations based on population, then don’t the people of our community count? Have we, who have been backward for generations, no right to be a part of the mainstream?”

Also read: International Literacy Day: How bookstores are helping build communities of readers Marappa’s distress is echoed by Vireesh K. Vibhuti, state coordinator of the Struggle Committee for Internal Reservation of 59 Untouchable Nomadic Communities. “Clubbing extremely backward nomadic tribes [like Budaga Jangam̧a, Dakkaliga, Sudugadu Sidda, Domb̧̧̧̧a, Shillekyata] together with [the touchable and more advanced] Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama caste groups has defeated our 35-year-long struggle [for upliftment],” he alleged. Vibhuti added: “Even today, nomadic tribes have no educational, economic, or political representation. Does the government want to continue to see us as beggars? Don’t we too have the right to live like everyone else?” Karnataka’s nomadic communities have been on a protest since last month for internal reservation — the creation of sub-categories within a group that already enjoys a certain quota, to ensure a more equitable distribution of benefits. In August 2024, a Supreme Court bench in its verdict on internal reservation had directed that reservation among SC sub-castes should be allocated based on relative backwardness. In May this year, a single-member commission of retired judge, Justice Nagamohan Das, embarked on a comprehensive survey to “help in scientific classification of SCs in Karnataka”. Months later, on September 3, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government announced a revised reservation roster, which while retaining 56 per cent quota for SC, Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state — 17 per cent for SC, 7 per cent for ST and 32 per cent for OBC —made provisions for internal reservations for sub-castes within the SC quota. The state government, while announcing the new roster, had stated that the classification was aimed at ensuring a more equitable distribution of educational and employment benefits among all SC sub-castes. Those from the marginalised communities, especially the extremely backward and nomadic groups, however, claimed the grouping by the Siddaramaiah-led government had been done in a way that benefited dominant SC sub-castes at the cost of the more backward ones.

File photo of people from a nomadic community in a village in Karnataka.

While the Nagamohan Das Commission report, submitted to the government in August and accessed by The Federal, had divided SC communities in Karnataka into five categories (based on population), the state government in its new roster reduced this to three. Group A (SC Left/Madigas) and Group B (SC Right/Holeya) received 6% reservation each in jobs and education, while Group C (touchables and nomadic groups) was given 5% reservation. Traditionally, SC Left were sub-castes which were more backward than the SC Right.













“By clubbing nomadic communities with the more influential [sub]castes classified as ‘touchable’, the very purpose of internal reservation has been defeated. Until now, reservations had been allocated based on representation, not population. This [the new] approach has left Adivasis, tribal communities, and nomadic groups ignored and excluded,” claimed Dr. C.S. Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, in a statement to The Federal.

Also read: How ‘unfair pricing’ of leaves is brewing a storm in Assam’s small tea gardens Despite clear data from the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission and court directives (a reference to the 2024 SC verdict on internal reservation) the government has not acted on these recommendations, Dwarakanath alleged.





















The Justice Nagamohan Das commission report had highlighted deep social, economic, and political inequalities among the 101 sub-castes included under the SC category in the state. Even after 78 years of independence, more than 90 of these sub-castes were found to be still deprived of adequate political representation. Forty-two SC communities had never had any political representation. The reasons, the report claimed, were poverty, illiteracy, small population (of the sub-castes), lack of awareness about the Constitution and democracy, no understanding of political and social democracy, and weak organisation. From the Lok Sabha to the Gram Panchayat, six Karnataka SC sub-castes —among them Holeya, Madiga, Lambani and Bhovi—were found to have the highest representation.

These, and the Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida sub-castes which had a stronger presence in local governance bodies, also exhibited the same dominance in land ownership patterns and access to government financial benefits.



