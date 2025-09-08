In the 1990s, circulating libraries were a young reader’s gateway to the world of books. Mine was a two-room space that had floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Stepping inside, the noise of the world would fade, replaced by a reverential hush.

When the first Crossword opened in Mumbai in October 1992, readers were introduced to the chain-bookstore format. It was a completely different experience; the shops all shiny and colourful, with a distinct new-book smell! Meanwhile, the roadside book stores continued to offer their own treasure hunt, where booklovers could unearth literary gems for a bargain.

Today, the circulating libraries have largely disappeared and the number of roadside bookstores appears to be dwindling. Does that mean the demand for books is on the wane? Not really. Most of those this writer spoke to concurred that even with the advent of e-reading, the charm of physical books endures. Not only because people now like to collect books, but also because of the ever-expanding range of titles being published. There has also been the advent of niche bookstores. Mumbai, for example, has Kahani Tree for children’s literature and Leaping Windows for graphic novels.

As screens dominate and e-commerce promises instant delivery, independent bookstores across India are quietly experimenting to remain relevant. Beyond the now-common book launches and author signings, book stores today host a range of inventive events, including ‘murder mystery nights’ and 'children’s story hours’. Some host ‘open mic’ evenings, where participants can perform or share works they have authored.

There are also more creative events — like a 'Book Tasting' hosted in Bengaluru in August, a collaboration between Champaca Bookstore and Broth Noodle Bar. Guests enjoyed two courses of ramen and a Japanese-inspired dessert. Each person had a different Japanese book in front of them, ranging from non-fiction to graphic novels, poetry and travelogues. Everyone spent five minutes reading the book in front of them and then, once the timer rang, passed the book on to the person on their right. In 15 minutes, participants got to sample three different books, translated from Japanese. There were only 20 seats and the event sold out within three hours.

The Dogears Bookshop in Goa had a unique bookmark exchange event for artists on 30 August; it is scheduled to become a regular part of their events calendar. Pagdandi Bookstore & Coffee have collaborated with Barroom in Pune to organise a 'Lit Club', where participants dress to match a featured book, debate and are quizzed on it as they sip themed cocktails. The recurring event started early this year. An upcoming event in Mumbai will see Fictionary Bookstore collaborating with the 3 Art House cultural centre for a hyperlocal neighbourhood festival in the city’s Bandra and Khar areas that will blend books with panel discussions, workshops, art installations, film screenings and performances for 500 participants.

Events like these have helped bookstores evolve into experience centres. Why are so many bookstores becoming destination-driven spaces for leisure, culture and social connection? Has the act of buying books changed to one of creating ‘bookish’ communities? Has a solitary act now evolved into bonding over the love of reading?

For Anup Nair, founder of the almost year-old Fictionary, Mumbai’s position as a cultural and artistic hub offers fertile ground for building a bookstore around the community. “There are many young adults who are looking for connections, often transplants into Mumbai who have lost their core friend group. Events like these allow for friendships to flourish, and over time these people become regulars. Since the Covid pandemic, there has been a rise in book clubs, silent reading chapters, and book communities in Mumbai and metro cities, making reading cool again,” he explained.