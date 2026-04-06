At a time when the K-pop craze seems to be only getting bigger globally, music band BTS’s latest album Arirang, released last month, turns inward, emphasising its Korean identity even as it scales new heights abroad. The album debuted at No. 1 in dozens of countries, drew more than 110 million streams for its lead tracks in the first 24 hours, sold 3.98 million copies on release day (according to the music chart Hanteo), and became the group’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200; a companion Netflix livestream concert reportedly reached 18.4 million viewers across 190 countries. Like the lyrics in one of the tracks, Aliens, puts it, “Everybody knows now where the K is”, a clear nod to the global ascent of Korean music and culture.

As BTS dominates global charts, for some in India, the question is: ‘Could India have its own BTS moment?’ Music critic Prashanth Vidyasagar is of the opinion that it could, but “it will not look anything like BTS”. Its success, he says, would depend on a deeply personal fan relationship, confidence in their native language, and a consistent artistic narrative. While BTS forged emotional bonds through candid storytelling and embraced the Korean language and identity without compromise, Indian artists are only beginning to move beyond surface-level engagement and rediscover regional languages for global audiences. Rather than one breakout act, Vidyasagar suggests, India may see multiple smaller moments, region by region, language by language, and “those might actually be more meaningful in the long run.”

India’s indie scene has seen cycles of visibility, from the 1990s pop acts of artistes like Alisha Chinai — the Indie pop queen who thrived in a time when platforms like MTV India and Channel V India dominated a limited media landscape — Colonial Cousins, Silk Route and Lucky Ali, to more recent successes such as Diljit Dosanjh — who played at Coechella music festival in 2023 — Yo Yo Honey Singh and Prateek Kuhad, who have all found audiences beyond India. Newer names, including rapper Hanumankind, have also broken through globally, reflecting a growing, if uneven, international presence. Incidentally, Hanumankind’s track Big Dawgs (2024) peaked at number 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and crossed 400 million streams on Spotify fetching him a remix with ASAP Rocky and a contract with Capital Records.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh performing. Photo: X/Diljit Dosanjh

In January, Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh said he would step back from mainstream Bollywood work to focus on independent music, a move seen by some as a sign of shifting priorities within the industry. For many artistes, the ecosystem itself has changed. “Being an independent artist in India has become much more accessible now,” says indie music producer Baislamhq, pointing to streaming platforms and social media that allow musicians to release work without labels. At the same time, he added, “[while] it is easier to enter now, it is harder to stand out”.

Additionally, Indian independent artists contend with a challenge at home: the country’s enduring fascination with Bollywood soundtracks. Travellers from the 1970s through the 1990s may recall a familiar scene, a friendly taxi driver abroad singing Mera Joota Hai Japani to the delight of Indian passengers. Even now, the appeal of songs like Naatu Naatu (from the 2022 Telugu film RRR, also available in Hindi) continues to shape what many listeners recognize as ‘Indian’ music. For practitioners on the ground, that pull is unmistakable. Piyali Sen, a Bengaluru-based choreographer who teaches Bollywood dance, says her students and clients tend to gravitate toward songs with catchy choruses and slick hook steps. “Whenever I choreograph for wedding sangeets, popular Bollywood tracks are what people ask for,” she says. “With social media, a song’s popularity is often tied to the reels fans create. For an indie track to break through, it helps to have a strong beat and good dance moves.” She adds: “Indie artists should be able to dance well. That is often not the case.” Also read: Why a Chennai professor has made it his mission to search for a ‘missing’ singer in Gaza Yet Bollywood’s reach, however vast, is no longer all-defining. Musician Raghu Dixit cites himself as “living proof” that independent music can flourish without leaning on the industry’s infrastructure. He points to artists and bands, from Indian Ocean to figures in the Punjabi indie scene, as well as Nucleya, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Hanumankind and newer names like Reble, who have built audiences on their own terms. Streaming platforms, independent venues and music festivals, he argues, have created an ecosystem in which artistes can find listeners without passing through Bollywood as a gatekeeper. “It [Bollywood] helps, certainly,” he says, “but the scene is not reliant on it.” Many independent musicians echo that view, framing Bollywood not as an adversary but as one element in a broader, increasingly varied musical landscape. Baislamhq, for one, sees the line between the two worlds blurring, with crossover tracks becoming more common. “What was once a divide,” he notes, “is now a space where both can grow.” If Bollywood remains India’s musical first love, the global playbook for building something as big as BTS may lie elsewhere. According to an article in the New Yorker, K-pop is less a genre than a mode of musical production and at its core is the idol system for which entertainment companies scout promising performers and subject them to a rigorous, often years-long training regimen. “It is not just great music, but a fan-driven cultural ecosystem that Korea built over decades,” Dixit agrees. India, he argues, may not produce a single global phenomenon in the same mould but could instead see multiple voices, across languages and forms, finding audiences worldwide. “Everything, everywhere, all at once.”

Raghu Dixit at a concert. Photo courtesy: raghudixit.com

For Dixit, the path to wider resonance lies in authenticity. “The simpler and more rooted you are, the more universal your work becomes,” he says, describing a career built on folk traditions and regional language music. From Hey Bhagwan, a high energy folk fusion with Kannada lyrics, to Jag Changa, which is entrenched in folk roots, Dixit’s music arc follows the steady vision of what he wants to do.