How Rumi’s religion of love holds out hope of a bridge between faiths
Celebrated Persian poet Rumi’s verses transcend time and cultural boundaries. In our divisive time, his poetry, rooted in deep spiritual insight, holds out the hope of bridging the gap between religions; it mirrors the interconnectedness of all humans, irrespective of all barriers. Rumi inspires us to break down the walls that separate us, and to replace hate with compassion that can melt the most hardened hearts and bridge the widest chasms. Reading Rumi is learning how to counteract darkness with the light of love.
3 min
Nawaid Anjum
11 Aug 2023 3:30 AM GMT ( Updated:2023-08-11 09:30:14.0 )
