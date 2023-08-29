How Haritha Karma Sena is empowering communities and transforming waste in Kerala

This year, Divya, a 38-year-old mother of two, from Kezhattoor, Malappuram, has a reason to celebrate the Onam festival joyfully. Her earnings for the past month exceeded Rs 62,000 enabling her spend on festive clothes and goodies.Divya, a member of the 13-member strong Haritha Karma Sena of Keezhattoor panchayat in Malappuram district, collects non-biodegradable waste from houses...

Divya, a member of the 13-member strong Haritha Karma Sena of Keezhattoor panchayat in Malappuram district, collects non-biodegradable waste from houses and establishments and transports them to shredding units for recycling. Established in 2017, Haritha Karma Sena (Green Task Force) is a team of trained women and their supervisors, which is entrusted with the task of gathering, moving, managing, and either recycling or appropriately disposing of waste materials in collaboration with local self-governing bodies. The HKS is run by the Kudumbashree Mission, the critically acclaimed poverty eradication and women's empowerment initiative executed by the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) under the Government of Kerala.

Kudumbashree, launched in 1998, aims to eradicate poverty through community-driven initiatives that empower women and marginalised groups. Haritha Karma Sena, the flagship program under Kudumbashree, which focuses on solid waste management by involving local communities, particularly women, in the collection, segregation, and disposal of waste. By doing so, the program addresses two critical challenges simultaneously: waste management and women’s empowerment.

Following the collection process, the waste is sorted into distinct categories based on its characteristics like, bulb, PVC, steel, tubes, bottle, e-waste, bottle caps, spray bottle, and others. As per the mission’s objectives, the shredded plastic is repurposed for road tarring through collaboration with local authorities facilitated by Clean Kerala Company. Each Kudumbashree worker is tasked with collecting non-biodegradable waste from a minimum of 250 households. The HKS members are free to develop additional income generating enterprises like producing eco-friendly articles, upkeeping waste disposal mechanisms, engaging in organic farming, offering environmentally conscious equipment for rent, creating compost, and managing related tasks.

“The waste collected by the HKS team is transferred to Clean Kerala, a government enterprise. This organisation then sends the waste to other facilities for recycling and reuse. The government is actively involved in establishing a well-organised system for this purpose. “We maintain a waste collection schedule specific to each locality. Clean Kerala will accept items like plastic, paper, paper bags, and cardboard on a monthly basis, while other types of solid waste will be accommodated according to the schedule. People can deliver their waste to the HKS at any time, which will then be stored at the material collection centre and subsequently handed over to Clean Kerala as per the established schedule. It’s important for everyone to recognise that HKS handles all non-biodegradable waste and should take advantage of this service,” MB Rajesh, the minister for local governments, Kerala, tells The Federal.



Harita Karma Sena units are officially enrolled with the Kudumbashree community development societies. Since the Haritha Karma Sena units operated within the jurisdiction of the local bodies, a consortium of units was established at that level. Day-to-day activities such as operations, revenue, and compensation were managed within this framework.

The user fee fixed by the government and, gathered by the units from residences and businesses, served to cover various costs, including compensation for unit members. The user fee is ₹70 per month in urban areas and ₹50 per month in the rural areas. There could be additional income like contributions during special initiatives, payments for maintaining public areas, parks, and roads, charges related to community composting, and income generated from implementing environmentally friendly protocols. Apart from this, the HKS members get the price of the waste they sell to the clean Kerala company. As much as 10% of the income generated by the Haritha Karma Sena consortium is set aside as a corpus fund. The remaining funds were distributed among the members. The amount of money each member received depended on the income generated in the area and the number of houses and establishments from which non-biodegradable waste was collected. This amount would vary from one local body to another.

“In simpler words, the money that the Haritha Karma Sena members received was based on how much money was generated in their area from collecting non-biodegradable waste. The more money that was generated, the more money each member would receive. The number of houses and establishments from which waste was collected also plays a role in determining the amount of money each member received,” says a Kudumbashree official who does not want to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

“Typically, we operate in pairs, covering a designated area within five days. Each of us is responsible for servicing 250 households. Our routine involves collecting waste and temporarily storing it until we transport it to the material collection facility on a weekly basis. Initially, the job was demanding and not everyone was cooperative, but nowadays, almost everyone recognises and appreciates the work we do. In the previous month, my earnings exceeded ₹62,000, although such a substantial amount is not the norm. During the monsoon season, the value of solid waste drops significantly, prompting us to store it without selling. As prices have now risen, we were able to earn this substantial sum. Normally, I earn around ₹30,000 per month,” says Divya.

Renjini S, who coordinates the Green Kerala Mission in the Ernakulam district, highlights the commendable efforts of these women, particularly in terms of the social and environmental changes they are effecting. “The materials previously would often find their way to neighbouring plots, public areas, or bodies of water have now been seamlessly integrated into the recycling process.”

“The potential for enhancing the lives of these women is substantial. They currently earn an average of ₹5,000 per month for their work spanning 10-12 days. In Ernakulam, HKS covers about 70% of the area, but only 55% of the beneficiaries contribute the user fee. If we could raise this percentage to at least 70-75%, it would lead to a significant boost in the income of these women,” adds Renjini.

“As of now, the government is not considering the payment of a fixed honorarium to Haritha Karma Sena members,” said MB Rajesh, the minister for local self-government. However, after the initial phase of the Waste-free Kerala campaign concluded, the unit collection of user fees rose significantly, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 in urban areas and panchayats with an urban profile. In panchayats, this increase ranged between ₹5,000 and ₹9,000. It is projected that this trend will continue to rise in the upcoming period, he added while speaking in the state assembly.

“Many of the households hesitate to provide valuable waste to us due to the attractive offers from private scrap dealers. However, the crucial point is that these dealers neglect proper waste processing according to environmental regulations, a concern we prioritise,” explains Santha Krishnan, another member of HKS.

“Certain HKS units have actually gathered funds to compensate customers. They are achieving respectable profits by selling the scrap in the open market as well,” notes Renjini.

Many members of the Haritha Karma Sena also believe that if the government could further streamline certain aspects, this mission could potentially become revolutionary. From 2018 to January 2023, the HKS workers have collected 76,000 tonnes of solid waste according to the data collected by the Kudumbasree mission. As of now, there are 33,797 HKS members working in 19,489 local government wards across the state.

The success of HKS lies in its community-centric approach. It engages local residents to become active participants in waste management processes. Women, often at the forefront of the programme, are provided with training in waste segregation, composting techniques, and the use of innovative technologies to manage waste effectively. This training not only equips them with essential skills but also boosts their confidence and self-reliance.

“We came to this village four years ago and I was a homemaker then. After joining HKS, my life has changes significantly. My daughter is studying BSc Nursing and son is in standard 12,” says an elated Divya.

One of the primary goals of Haritha Karma Sena is to reduce the environmental impact of solid waste by promoting responsible waste disposal practices. Through efficient segregation, recyclable materials are diverted from landfills, reducing the strain on the environment. Additionally, the programme emphasizes composting organic waste, turning it into valuable fertilizers for agricultural purposes. This approach not only minimises the generation of harmful greenhouse gases but also enhances soil fertility, contributing to sustainable agriculture.

Unmanaged waste poses significant health risks as it becomes a breeding ground for diseases and pests. The active involvement of HKS members in waste collection and disposal ensures cleaner neighbourhoods and healthier living conditions. By reducing instances of waste accumulation, the programme indirectly contributes to lower rates of diseases related to improper waste management, thereby improving the overall quality of life for residents.

“We have benefitted immensely from the work these women do. Since they started collecting the solid waste, we have been relieved,” say Kunhu Krishnan and Mohammed Sabith, office-bearers of a resident’s association in Thrikkakkara, Ernakulam. “We used to incinerate the plastic waste earlier, which was not the proper way, but now HKS is taking the solid waste and transporting it to the plant of the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited in Ambalamukal,” they added.

“Women engaging in waste management is nothing new in the country. There are examples from the national capital region and parts of Uttar Pradesh we have heard, but making it a women’s movement at this scale is unique to Kerala and we are proud of being a part of it,” says Santha Krishnan.

HKS’ impact goes beyond waste management. The programme acts as a catalyst for social and economic transformation. Women, often from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, gain a steady source of income through their involvement in waste management activities. This economic independence not only empowers them but also has a positive ripple effect on their families and communities. The programme’s success has challenged traditional gender roles, enabling women to take on leadership positions and be recognised as change-makers in their societies.

The model of Haritha Karma Sena has proven to be highly replicable and scalable. The success of the programme has encouraged other states and regions to adopt similar approaches to tackle their waste management challenges. The principles of community engagement, training, and empowerment are adaptable to various contexts, making the programme a potential solution for solid waste issues across India and beyond.

While Haritha Karma Sena has achieved significant success, it is not an easy ride. The programme requires continuous support in terms of infrastructure, training resources, and awareness campaigns to ensure its sustained impact. Furthermore, waste management also demands innovation to address emerging issues such as electronic waste and plastic pollution. As the programme moves forward, there is a need to integrate technological advancements and explore partnerships with the private sector to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

As other regions look for solutions to their waste management woes, the Haritha Karma Sena model shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing that change is possible when communities come together with determination and vision.