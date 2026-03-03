In the 1933 film Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, one of the scenes shows Chawla’s character celebrating the ‘festival of colours’, Holi, with her family and fiancé. Actor Anupam Kher, who played Chawla’s brother in the film, bursts into a song, which begins with the words “Jo ji mein aaye aaj karlo, chaho jise in baahon mein bhar lo… [Follow your heart today, take whoever you want to in your arms]”. The festival sequence also shows Khan, playing an obsessed stalker who has made Chawla’s life a living hell, disguised as a dhol player, breaching the security of Chawla’s home celebration to wish her a ‘Happy Holi’; in the process, ruining the festival for her and leaving her badly shaken.

Darr was not an exception. What begins as a kind of subtle rebellious disregard of conventions when faced by an ex in ‘Rang Barse’, Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Holi song from the 1981 cult film Silsila, ends in not only leaving his then wife and his former girlfriend’s husband in visible discomfort, but even causes his lady-love moments of unease.

There are numerous such examples in Bollywood — from ‘Aa re ja re hat natkhat’ in the 1959 Navrang to ‘Aaj na chodenge…’ in the 1970 Kati Patang — of consent and personal choice being negated in the garb of festive fun, of force being downplayed as mischief and harmless teasing, or worse, tradition.

And, in the case of Holi, it’s the real inspiring the reel. For decades, ‘bura na mano Holi hai [don’t mind it’s Holi]’ has often been used to excuse groping, grabbing and other such licentious, lascivious and inappropriate behaviour.

But the times, ‘they are a-changin’, and for a generation that spends extensive periods of time in the virtual world, a high-physical-contact festival like Holi now comes with the caveat of respecting personal boundaries and being mindful of personal safety and comfort.

“I make it a point to ask for consent before putting colour on anyone, and I expect the same [from others],” says Jatin Khosla, a 24-year-old sociology student from Mumbai. “The old excuse ‘bura na maano Holi hai’ doesn’t justify crossing boundaries anymore.”

Khosla is not alone.

For many young people today, Holi is not just about vibrant colours and high energy, but about creating a space where everyone feels comfortable, respected, and included. Gen Z is not simply following trends — they are reshaping them, bringing their own perspectives on mindful celebration, environmental impact, and what it truly means to honour tradition in a modern world.

Some of the changes in the celebration have been cosmetic.

“From a deeply community-driven festival, involving neighbourhood celebrations with families and friends, where we would wear old clothes that you didn’t mind being ruined by colours, to large-format, ticketed events, I have seen Holi celebrations undergo a shift,” admits Ankur Talwaar, a 40-year-old public relations professional based in Delhi. Even home Holi parties have undergone a change. “Past celebrations were organic and spontaneous. Now Holi feels more planned and aesthetic. People prefer organic colours, coordinated outfits, curated playlists, and intimate gatherings over chaotic colour play,” Jain adds.

Some among the Gen Z — those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s — enjoy the scaled-up celebration. Tanishka (identified by first name only), a college student in Delhi, loves the DJ music and poolside celebrations.

Others, like fellow Delhi resident and BBA student Arshiya Jain, believe in digital solitude. “Personally, I don’t like playing Holi. I don’t even prefer stepping out that day. If someone I know applies colour, I don’t refuse, but I never initiate it myself. I would rather spend the day on Instagram or studying online,” she explains.

By and large, however, the generation believes in mindful celebration, on its own terms.

As first-year bachelor of law student Rutva Rai, also a Delhi resident, puts it, her generation is not against celebration, but the “chaos” and “hooliganism” that often characterises Holi. Agrees Koyal Yada, a student of class 10 at a school in the national capital, “I am not comfortable playing Holi with strangers. My circle is limited to friends and family.”