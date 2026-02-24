Joyeeta Nair, 29, lay awake in the dark, the dim glow from her mobile phone illuminating her face. Her eyes were focused on the screen, as she intently listened to the words of an old Tibetan monk dressed in maroon robes. Behind him, prayer flags fluttered against a bright Himalayan sky. His voice landed comfortingly in the night — low and unhurried. “The death of someone you love is not a wound that simply heals. It is a landscape you slowly learn to walk in,” said the monk.

The words resonated deeply with Nair, a Bengaluru-based academic counsellor, who lost her mother a few years back.

“It felt like the monk, Yang Mun, understood my daily struggle,” she says. “In a post on grief [on social media platform Instagram], he mentioned a specially curated private Inner Circle, a subscription offering daily guidance and reflections. I decided to sign up for it.” The next morning, Nair shared her experience with a friend who, she recalls, immediately pointed out that the monk is AI-generated. “I was stunned. He looked and sounded so real.”

As artificial intelligence (AI) insidiously expands its footprint in our lives, offering writing and research assistance to health and legal advice, could spiritualism long remain untouched?

On Instagram, Mun has 2.5 million followers. There are other such hyper-realistic AI spiritual leaders. Monk Shen, another AI-powered Buddhist monk bot, appears wearing a microphone clip, rendering the experience super realistic. Rabbi Menachem Goldberg, looks like an affluent banker and doles out “ancient wisdom for modern prosperity”, while Leya Love gives tips on mindfulness. All the ‘gurus’ enjoy a following running into millions.

Not much is known on the creators, but reports suggest Yang Mun was created by Israeli national Shalev Hani, while Rabbi Manichem Goldberg appears to be the product of generative systems assembled by an anonymous or uncredited operator. Leya Love has reportedly been created by Swiss media company Cosmiq Universe AG, which specialises in building virtual avatars.

When it comes to desi examples, while digital personas created with AI appear to be by-and-large unexplored as yet in India, there are plenty of AI-powered virtual companions and apps that focus on spiritual growth, mindfulness, meditation, inner reflection, emotional well-being, or motivational support. Popular examples include 'Talk with Saints', a mobile app which brings teachings and quotes from saints like Swami Vivekananda, Ramana Maharshi and Paramhansa Yogananda, plus a chatbot you can ask questions to for spiritual growth and daily reflection and 'Guru AI', an AI-powered spiritual guide app rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Then there is 'Krishna AI', a free AI chatbot inspired by the teachings of the Hindu deity Krishna, and 'Spiritual AI Hindi', a YouTube channel combining AI-generated visuals and audio with spiritual storytelling.

Back on Instagram, Joyeeta rewatched the videos, looking for telltale signs that might indicate the monk to be non-human. Yang Mun’s blinking seemed slightly too symmetrical. The mountains and monastery courtyard behind him never changed with the weather. She later learned that the videos are entirely AI-generated, created with Google software, according to Google’s detection tool, SynthID.

R Suguna, a 45-year-old London-based nutritionist, who logs into Facebook daily just to hear Yang Mun, experienced similar shock when told by her teenage son that she was receiving ‘gyan’ from AI. “The wisdom I get from the monk is practical and easy to follow,” she explains.

The revelation raises unsettling questions about what gives spiritual guidance its authority: presence, experience or simply the right words driven by AI.

Dr Janki Santoke, founder and managing trustee of Vedanta Wisdom Trust and a Vedanta teacher and author, takes an equanimous view. “Nothing per se is wrong with AI-generated spirituality, as it doesn’t rely on human memory,” she says. “The best way to learn the scriptures systematically is from a teacher. Failing that would, of course, be a book. And the modern version of the book is AI. When knowledge first came in a book, some would have objected then. Every technological advance makes people nervous.”

The rise of AI-generated spiritual leaders coincides with the global growth of the influencer industry into a business worth hundreds of billions of dollars. For creators who build followings around spirituality and faith, the prospect of automated competitors raises practical questions, one being the challenge of keeping up with AI flooding the algorithms.

Algorithms reward volume and consistency, both of which AI can do effortlessly, points out digital data analyst Preeti Gupta.

“You think you are just scrolling through a meditation video, but each pause, each click, and each follow becomes data. The system notices your interest and starts feeding you more quotes, short clips and more voices in the same vein,” she explains. If one AI monk is part of a wider network of automated accounts posting continuously, Gupta adds, a user’s feed can gradually tilt in that direction. “Not because it is universally popular, but because the system reinforces what you engage with.”

In the attention economy, volume becomes ‘influence’. Even as AI scales endlessly, human influencers are experimenting with ways to make their presence felt. Shweta (identified by first name only), a spiritual influencer, argues that technology is more a tool than a threat. “As a spiritual influencer, I understand that we are living in a fast-paced digital world,” she says. “If social media is already influencing minds, then why not use it consciously?” She uses AI to generate animation reels featuring her digital avatar to disseminate spiritual learnings. “I do feel that I have the best of both worlds. AI helps me with storytelling, although AI visuals are no replacement for true spiritual content.”

Behind the AI guru’s spirituality lies an elaborate architecture. AI coach and digital marketer Sorav Jain explains how AI is not trained like a spiritual teacher. “It is trained to recognise patterns in language,” he says. If someone wants AI to generate spiritual advice, they feed it structured data. That may include scriptures like the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhist texts, or other public domain material. Developers can also fine-tune it using selected content and add safety guardrails. Scaling, he added, does not mean letting AI randomly read the internet. It involves curating datasets carefully, setting boundaries through prompts, and continuously testing and correcting outputs. “The challenge is not making AI sound spiritual. The real challenge is making sure it does not generate incorrect or misleading interpretations.”