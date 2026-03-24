In Haryana’s Sirsa town, life moves at an unhurried pace. Shops open late in the morning, tea stalls fill up with conversations about crops, politics and, these days, amidst the ongoing war in Iran, the LPG crisis. And then there is that name which keeps popping up like a refrain of a familiar song, always bringing with itself a touch of sombreness whenever it is mentioned — that of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.​

More than two decades after he was shot outside his house in October 2002, Chhatrapati’s story continues to surface in discussions about courage, journalism and the powerful religious organisation headquartered just outside the town — Dera Sacha Sauda.​ Of late, the name has been cropping up in conversations oftener. Earlier this month the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Chhatrapati’s murder case. The religious leader, however, remains in prison, serving a 20-year sentence he received in 2017 in a rape case involving two women followers of the Dera.​ In Sirsa, the verdict in the Chhatrapati case has reignited debates around power, faith, journalism and the “cost of speaking out”, issues that have never quite been resolved since the murder.​ In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Chhatrapati ran a modest Hindi evening newspaper called Poora Sach (“The Whole Truth”). Printed locally, the paper’s circulation was mainly restricted to Sirsa city and the surrounding villages.​ “His [Chhatrapati’s] paper was small [had limited reach and operations], but he believed journalism meant speaking openly about what others were afraid to print,” recalls an elderly tea seller near the Sirsa new bus stand, who says the journalist would frequently stop at the shop.​ Also read: Why ban on non-Hindus’ entry to Kedar-Badri shrine may not be in interest of ‘faith-based’ economy According to locals who remember the publication, it did not have the backing of big advertisers or a national network. But Chhatrapati had a stubborn commitment to publishing what he believed was in public interest, they say.​ Then in 2002, according to news reports of the time, Poora Sach published an anonymous letter, purportedly written by a woman follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda, alleging sexual exploitation by the Dera chief at the organisation’s headquarters.​ Ram Rahim commanded immense influence across parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. According to reports and local accounts, many political leaders, too, would visit the Dera. Reporting critically about the organisation was allegedly thought to be a risk.​

A portrait of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Photo: Sat Singh

Anshul Chhatrapati, the elder son of the slain journalist, who now lives in Sirsa’s Urban Estate area, remembers October 24, 2002, vividly. He was 21 years old at the time.

That was the day his father was shot outside their old house in Sirsa’s Khairpur Chowki Wali Gali.​ “The attackers allegedly sent by jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim fired multiple shots and fled,” claims Anshul. Critically injured, “he was shifted to Delhi for treatment, but weeks later, he succumbed to his injuries,” Anshul recalls. Chhatrapati had been 52 at the time of his death. He was survived by his wife (who passed away last year), two sons and two daughters. ​ Also read: Why a look back at the ‘Me Too’ movement elicits mixed reactions in women The killing sent shockwaves through the region. For journalists working in small towns, it became a purported reminder of the risks involved in challenging powerful institutions.​ A senior journalist who reported on the case at the time claims many reporters were cautious about covering the Dera. “There were journalists from big newspapers whose voices mattered,” he says. “But when it came to reporting on Dera Sacha Sauda, everyone thought twice because of the reaction it could trigger,” he alleged.​ According to him, Chhatrapati belonged to a different generation of local journalists. “He was from a school of journalism that neither feared nor favoured anyone.”​ The murder case went through several stages of investigation and trial over the years.​ Advocate Lekh Raj Dhot, who represented the Chhatrapati family in court, claims that at the time no one was willing to even register an FIR against any Dera follower. “The Dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, enjoyed a substantial following among the political class. But thanks to pressure from Sirsa locals, who came out on the street [demanding investigation in the case] an FIR was registered.”

Chhatrapati's elder son, Anshul, at his home in Sirsa. Photo: Sat Singh

Dhot adds: “Aridaman [Chhatrapati’s younger son], based on whose complaint the FIR was registered, was only 13 at the time. It was not easy for him to face the police and the clout of the Dera.”​

Eventually, in 2019, a CBI court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others in connection with Chhatrapati’s killing. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recent order acquitted the Dera chief in the case.​ The verdict has generated mixed reactions in Sirsa.​ Pawan Insan, spokesperson of Dera Sacha Sauda, says the judgment should be respected.​ “The truth has come out. It might have taken time and the Dera has paid a heavy price, but the Dera head had no involvement in that case. Now the court has also said so,” he says.​ Another person associated with the Dera’s activities, speaking on condition of anonymity, claims that after the verdict came, followers were advised not to celebrate publicly.​ “There were clear instructions not to celebrate or post anything on social media. The Dera cannot afford any controversy now,” he says.​ For the Chhatrapati family, however, the judgment has been difficult to accept.​ “We fought for justice for years,” says Anshul. “My father believed journalism meant telling the truth without fear. That belief cost him his life.”​ He says the family received support from many people during the long legal battle. “We were not alone. People from different backgrounds helped us,” he says.​ But the struggle was uneven, claims the family.​ “The Dera is powerful. It has influence and resources to fight legal battles. For us, every court hearing meant carefully thinking about expenses,” he alleges.​ Anshul says the family is examining legal options to challenge the high court verdict.​ “We are exploring legal remedies and taking advice from lawyers. We plan to approach the Supreme Court,” he says.​ Speaking about issues raised in the High Court verdict, Anshul says the court noted that the initial FIR did not mention Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s name. “My father had named the Dera head in his first statement to the police,” Anshul says. “But it was not recorded. At that time, many people were afraid of the Dera,” he alleged.​ After Chhatrapati’s death, the family decided to continue the newspaper he had founded.​ Gradually, Anshul took charge of publishing Poora Sach. With time, his brother, Aridaman, also became involved in the publishing of the paper. (One of Chhatrapati’s daughters, Sreyashi, has also studied journalism, but is in academics now).​ “For us, continuing the newspaper was a way of honouring what he stood for,” Anshul says.​ But running a newspaper without financial support proved difficult. Advertisements, never too many, became fewer after Chhatrapati’s death, claims the family. “There were times when printing even a few thousand copies felt like a challenge,” says Anshul.​ Finally, in 2016, the family stopped publishing the evening newspaper.​ “It became impossible to run the paper and fight the legal case at the same time,” says Anshul.​ Still, the idea of reviving it remains alive.​ “We would like to restart Poora Sach. But without advertisements or financial backing, it is not easy.”​ Also read: Why a Karnataka farmer’s campaign for road access to his land has made him a local ‘Gandhian’ hero Sirsa has had a long relationship with the Dera Sacha Sauda. Founded in 1948, the organisation draws followers from across castes, uniting them in the common identity ‘Insan’ (human) — a last name used by followers of the Dera. The Dera’s website claims it has 70 million followers worldwide.​ Some claim the following has taken a hit since Ram Rahim’s conviction in the rape case in 2017. Others insist the Dera has retained its supporters, and for thousands, the organisation represents faith and service.​

The Shah Satnam Chowk in Sirsa, the starting point of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. Photo: Sat Singh

The Dera headquarters, located just outside the town, functions almost like a mini township. It runs schools and hospitals, offering services at subsidised rates, mostly availed by followers of the organisation. There are also community welfare programmes.​

A follower associated with the Dera says its activities continue largely as before.​ “Schools, hospitals and prayers are running. Some followers may have dropped out, but many remain committed,” he says.​ He adds that after the 2017 conviction, the government had briefly appointed an administrative committee.​ “Now the [organisation’s own] management committee is running things again as usual.”​ The conviction in the rape case in 2017 marked a turning point. Violence broke out in parts of Haryana and Punjab after the verdict, leading to several deaths and widespread damage. A senior Haryana police officer recalls the tight security before the quantum of punishment was to be announced in the case. “There was police presence on every corner and even paramilitary forces were on high alert. Still, there was violence. The state machinery remained on its toes for days following Ram Rahim’s conviction,” he says.​ Despite his chief’s absence, the Dera’s organisational structure has continued to function.​ “The system is organised,” says Pawan Insan. “Even when he is not physically present, the institution runs.”​ Over the years, Ram Rahim has been granted parole multiple times. According to available records, he has been released on parole around 15 times since the conviction, including a parole earlier this year.​ Now, some followers say the High Court verdict has strengthened their faith.​ Mohit Insan, a devotee, says the acquittal confirms what followers believed for years.​ “Our faith never changed. For us, he remains our spiritual guide,” he says.​ Another follower, Bittu Insan, says the Dera’s social work should also be acknowledged. “They have organised medical camps and helped poor families. These things should not be forgotten,” he says.​ However, critics argue that the criminal cases have affected the organisation’s public image.​ “It depends on whom you ask,” says a local educationist in Sirsa, speaking on condition of anonymity. “For followers, he remains a spiritual leader. For critics, the cases have raised serious questions.” ​According to Om Prakash, Sirsa resident, the Dera has been involved in welfare activities since its origin in 1948. “But after the current head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, came to power, factions formed within the organisation. Expansion of Dera started amid allegations of land grabbing, using unfair tactics and muscle power. There was growing resentment among locals of nearby villages as the number of ‘outsiders’ increased; the Dera suffered a disconnect with locals,” he alleged. Also read: Voices from behind the silence: What it means ‘to survive’ sexual violence ​Meanwhile, Chhatrapati’s memory lives on in Sirsa. Local resident Amit Tiwari describes him as a journalist who worked with limited resources but strong conviction. ​“He did not have the backing of big media houses,” he says. “But he believed that journalism means questioning power.” ​For younger reporters, his story remains part of the region’s journalistic history. ​The High Court verdict may have concluded one stage of the legal process, but the larger questions around the case remain part of Sirsa’s public memory. ​For the Chhatrapati family, the struggle has never been just about a single judgment. ​They continue to speak about the importance of independent journalism, particularly in smaller towns where powerful institutions often dominate public life.

Inside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. Photo: Sat Singh

​As Sirsa continues with its daily routine, both the Dera and the journalist who dared challenge it remain a recurring refrain in conversations.