Rajasthan: What is Vasundhara Raje up to? | Capital Beat

The latest episode of Capital Beat on The Federal delves into the intriguing resurgence of Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan’s political landscape. Veteran journalist Anil Sharma and senior journalist-author Tabeena Anjum analyse the implications of a significant 35-minute meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Vasundhara Raje. With cabinet reshuffle rumors swirling and Raje's name linked to key political positions, the discussion explores whether her clout in Rajasthan and within the BJP is once again being acknowledged by the central leadership.

Meeting beyond formalities

The meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Raje lasted 35 minutes but raised eyebrows across political circles. As Anil Sharma pointed out, “The chief minister going to Raje’s residence speaks volumes.” This meeting, preceded by Raje’s discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signals that the BJP central leadership might be recognising her relevance after a period of sidelining.

According to Sharma, Raje has reportedly expressed her grievances to Modi, particularly regarding her aides being excluded from key roles in the cabinet and the BJP organization. “It is evident that this wasn’t just a casual conversation,” Sharma noted, emphasizing that Raje’s stature as a mass leader remains unmatched within the BJP in Rajasthan.

Cabinet reshuffle and rising relevance

Tabina Anjum highlighted the growing importance of Raje, particularly as the BJP strategises for upcoming political battles. "Despite being sidelined, she has remained graceful and focused on Lok Sabha polls and her constituency," Anjum said.

Also read: Caste, loyalty, and more: What drove BJP to choose 3 'unknown' CMs?

The BJP’s performance in Rajasthan during recent Lok Sabha polls fell short of expectations, losing 11 seats to the opposition India bloc despite having a state government. This outcome has reportedly forced the central leadership to reevaluate Raje’s influence.

RSS's role in Raje's comeback

The potential role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in facilitating Raje’s return to prominence was also explored. Sharma remarked, “If Modi rejects Sanjay Joshi for national president, Raje becomes a plausible choice despite her historically lukewarm relations with the RSS.”

Recent meetings between Raje and RSS leaders hint at improved relations, strengthening her position within the party.

Anjum noted that Raje’s popularity among minorities and her moderate stance set her apart. "Her mass appeal extends beyond traditional BJP vote banks, making her indispensable," she said.

Also read: What next for Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh? Nadda answers

CM or national role?

Speculation about Raje’s political future remains rife. While reports suggest she declined an offer for a governorship, her potential as a national president of the BJP was discussed. “Raje wouldn’t say no to such a role,” Sharma speculated. However, he dismissed the likelihood of her returning as Rajasthan’s chief minister in the near future, citing Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s political shrewdness and stronghold.

BJP’s strategy for Rajasthan

The BJP is aware of Raje’s mass appeal, especially in light of her continued grassroots efforts and public presence. Sharma pointed out her recent visit to Jodhpur, where she received a reception rivaling that of the chief minister himself. "Raje’s relevance in Rajasthan politics has been acknowledged, even if belatedly," Sharma concluded.

Strategic shift in dynamics

Both Sharma and Anjum agreed that Raje’s influence is pivotal as BJP gears up for potential early elections under the "One Nation, One Election" framework. Anjum summarised, "Raje is not just a leader who wins her constituency; she carries a significant support base, both inside and outside the BJP."

Watch: BJP struggles to choose CM in Hindi heartland amid leadership dilemma The discussion concluded with a consensus that Raje’s reemergence is a calculated move by the BJP leadership to consolidate power in Rajasthan. While her exact role remains uncertain, her relevance in shaping the state’s political future is undeniable.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.