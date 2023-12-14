What next for Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh? Nadda answers

The BJP keeps studying its huge data bank to know potential leaders and selected the new chief ministers in three Hindi heartland states after “deep consultation”, party president JP Nadda says.

Nadda was responding to questions in New Delhi about the future of veteran leaders Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh after they were overlooked to helm Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The BJP stunned foes and friends alike by picking three-time MLA Mohan Yadav, former state party president Vishnu Deo Sai and first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively.

Addressing the Agenda AajTak 2023 conclave, Nadda said all three former chief ministers were senior party leaders and they would be given future roles appropriating their position in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Everybody in the party is given its due. Our party doesn't stop putting to use even a small worker,” he said.

Asked if any of former chief minister voiced unhappiness, Nadda said the use of somewhat a commanding vernacular such as “sit down” was not appropriate.

BJP process

“I tell them that ‘you have made a significant contribution to the party. Since we are heading towards a new direction, we need your support in this’.”

The BJP president explained the in-depth research his party carries out to not only select a leader in senior posts but someone at the grassroots level as well.

“In BJP, all workers are observed deeply -- their history, their activities and their responses. And we have a huge data bank, and we study it from time to time,” he said.

He added that the process began at the time the election dates were declared and the party started identifying candidates.

“Who will be our leader, who will be a good leader for opposition or ruling (party), the process of selection started since then. It is a continuous process. After the election result, the process intensifies. There is deep consultation,” Nadda said.

He then added: “The same goes for Cabinet selection.”