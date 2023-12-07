The Federal
x

BJP struggles to choose CM in Hindi heartland amid leadership dilemma

OBC representation, regional dynamics, and the RSS influence add layers of complexity, makes the decision crucial for the BJP's electoral prospects

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
7 Dec 2023 2:16 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-07 14:22:21.0)


Vasundhra RajeShivraj Singh ChouhanBJPAssembly Elections 2023
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X