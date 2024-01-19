Rajasthan: Three newly elected MLAs take oath

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Three newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan Assembly took oath on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani administered the oath of membership to Jagat Singh (Nadbai), Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya (Bagidora), and Rupinder Singh Koonar (Karanpur).

The remaining MLAs have already taken oath.

Earlier, Governor Kalraj Mishra had addressed the House.

The House paid tribute to the late former governor Navrang Lal Tibrewal, former Assembly deputy speaker Ram Singh Yadav, former minister of state Gurmeet Singh Koonar, former minister of state Shashi Dutt, former MLA Kailash Chand Bhansali and Dr Ram Rai Sharma, who all died in the last one year.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till January 23. PTI

