Injection, Insta post: Mystery around Rajasthan Sadhvi’s death

A famous religious preacher in Rajasthan has died after being administered an injection by a compounder for fever. She was rushed to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Wednesday (January 27) where the doctors declared her brought dead.

However, despite the suggestion of a doctor at the private hospital to take her body in an ambulance to a government hospital for a post-mortem, her father refused and took her body away in his private vehicle, reported NDTV.

Declared brought dead

The report further stated that the deceased Sadhvi Prem Baisa was brought private hospital by her father Veeram Nath, and another aide. According to the doctor attending to her Praveen Jain, despite his best effort, Baisa could not be revived. Jain also said that there was no movement in her body.

Also Read: Office romance turns deadly; Agra HR manager killed by lover, head dumped in canal

The doctor says that Sadhvi's father, who is also her guru, told him that she was suffering from a fever for which a compounder was called to the ashram. She fell unconscious after being administered an injection by the compounder, stated the report.

"That's why we called a compounder to the ashram. But five minutes after the injection, she became unconscious," Nath told NDTV.

An Instagram post deepens mystery

The report, quoting police sources, further stated that the compounder has been detained and his medical equipment was seized.

What has made the matter more intriguing is an Instagram post from Baisa's handle four hours after her death. Asked about it, her father "A fellow guru maharaj sent the message".

Also Read: Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda’s husband stabbed in family dispute

"I have lived every single moment for the propagation of Sanatan Dharma... Throughout my life, I received the blessings of Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya, the world's yoga gurus, and revered saints and sages. I wrote letters to Adi Guru Shankaracharya and many great saints and sages of the country, requesting a trial by fire, but what did nature have in store? I am bidding farewell to this world forever, but I have complete faith in God and the revered saints and sages. If not in my lifetime, then after my death, I will surely receive justice," stated the caption.

RLP MP demands CBI probe

However, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal has claimed that Baisa’s death took place under "suspicious circumstances", demanding a CBI probe in the case. He also urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Rajasthan Director General of Police to take cognisance of the incident.

"A high-level investigation should be conducted into this matter," he added.