Rajasthan: 3, including child, feared dead in basement flooding in Jaipur

Three people including a child are feared to have drowned after the basement of two separate houses in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday (August 1) got flooded following the collapse of a nearby wall.

Police said operation is underway to rescue the three trapped persons.

According to rescue workers, while a woman and her niece have been trapped in the basement of one house, a man is trapped in the basement of another.

Rescue workers are trying to get them out by pumping out water which they say was 30 feet high when they reached the spot.

“Today morning we received the information, when we reached the spot, there was 30 feet water here...currently we are reducing the water and then we will go inside and start the rescue operation in the basement. 3 people have been trapped, in one basement, a 7-8 year old child and 19-year-old girl are trapped inside and in the house next door, a young man is trapped," ANI quoted Asrar Ahmed, member of Civil Defence as saying.

Some reports say the three trapped persons have died.

“There are reports of three people trapped in the basement. A woman, her niece and a man are trapped. The water filled due to the collapse of the wall, so they did not get time to come out. We are trying to rescue them. It will take one and a half hours to drain out the water. We will rescue them soon," Amit Kumar, DCP West told ANI.

The development comes days after three UPSC aspirants were killed after the basement of a coaching centre they were studying in was flooded following heavy rains in Delhi.