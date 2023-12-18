Kalicharan Saraf takes oath as pro tem Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf on Monday took oath as protem speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Saraf at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, newly-appointed Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and other leaders were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

A panel of three senior MLAs -- Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Meena -- will assist Saraf, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The protem speaker will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

The party has already named Devnani as speaker of the assembly. PTI

