Displaced dome at Ganesh temple in Rajasthan's Baran leads to communal tension

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 17 (PTI) Communal tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Baran city on Wednesday morning after the dome of a Ganesh temple was found displaced.

BJP workers and activists of Hindu outfits staged a dharna and said they would not allow Tazia processions in the city. They also demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident.

BJP MLA from Baran-Atru, Radheyshyam Bairwa also joined the demonstrators, who chanted the Hanuman Chalisa.

However, following negotiations between representatives of Hindu and Muslim organisations of the city in the presence of Baran Collector Rohitashv Singh Tomar and SP Rajkumar Choudhary, the Hindu outfits agreed to let 10 of the 11 authorised Tazia processions to pass through the same route, while the route of one Tazia was altered through Sarafa Bazar from Chomukha Bazar.

Tomar and Choudhary rushed to the spot after the incident and a large police force was deployed on the routes of Tazia processions.

Teams have been formed to trace and nab the miscreants and CCTV footage of the area are being examined, Tomar told reporters.

People were infuriated at displacement of the dome of an ancient Ganesh temple in the Chomukha Bazar and they alleged ill-motive behind it, Choudhary said.

''Now everything has been resolved after a negotiation with groups of the two communities and the Tazia procession is underway peacefully,'' the SP said. PTI

