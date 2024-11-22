Declared dead, Rajasthan man wakes up just before cremation; 3 doctors suspended

In the past week, two people literally came back from the dead.

One was a 60-year-old woman who was presumed dead was carted off by her relatives to the cremation ground to be buried. Luckily, she woke up just moments before her last rites were to be performed. This happened in Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, 25-year-old deaf and mute Rohitash Kumar, who was declared dead by medicos in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district regained consciousness moments before his cremation. This, however, led to the suspension of three doctors.

Kumar, who does not have any family and lived in a shelter home was admitted to the emergency ward of BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu after his health deteriorated on Thursday (November 21).

He was declared dead at 2 pm by the doctors when he did not respond to the treatment. His body was kept in the mortuary, said the police. They prepared a 'panchnama' and transported the body to a crematorium, they added.

However, as the body was placed on the pyre, Kumar suddenly started breathing, the police said.

An ambulance was called immediately and he was rushed back to the district hospital, when it was discovered he was still alive. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. His condition is stable, officials said.

Three doctors suspended

Jhunjhunu district collector Ramavtar Meena, taking note of the alleged medical negligence, suspended Dr Yogesh Jakhar, Dr Navneet Meel and PMO Dr Sandeep Pachar on Thursday night.

A committee was also formed to investigate the matter and the secretary of the medical department has been informed, Meena said.

Tamil Nadu case

P Chinnammal of Surakkaipatti near Marungapuri reportedly consumed pesticide on November 16 and was admitted to a private hospital in Manapparai for treatment. However, as her health deteriorated, her family members brought her home early.

Later in the day, believing she had died, her relatives prepared for her funeral and brought her to the cremation ground.

Just as the final rites were about to begin, Chinnammal suddenly opened her eyes. Quickly, her shocked relatives arranged for a private ambulance and rushed her to the MGMGH in Tiruchy, where she is now receiving treatment.

