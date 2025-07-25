Rajasthan tragedy: 7 children dead, 28 injured as school building collapses

A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday (July 25), leaving seven children dead and 28 others injured, some of them critically, police said.

The incident at the Peeplodi government school in Manoharthana block of the district took place early in the morning before the classes began.

Seven children dead

The children at the Peeplodi Government School were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place.

Police said the children were pulled out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers.

Dilapidated building

According to an NDTV report, officials stated that approximately 40 children, along with teachers and staff, were present on the premises when the roof of the single-storey school building collapsed.

People in the know said that the building was in a dilapidated state, and multiple complaints had previously been raised about its condition. The school offers classes up to Class 8.

Upon hearing about the collapse, families of the schoolchildren reportedly rushed to the site.

District officials, including the collector, as well as disaster relief teams, were said to be present at the scene to carry out rescue operations, the news agency said quoting sources.

Minister orders inquiry

Education minister Madan Dilawar said a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident. He directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure that the children get proper treatment.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," he said.

"I will get a high-level inquiry done to find out why this incident happened, " the minister said.

Students hospitalised

Circle inspector at Manhorethana police station in Jhalawar, Nandkishore, said two of the critically injured students were referred to a specialised health centre while six are under treatment at the SRG hospital.

At least 27 students were studying in the upper primary school in Piplod village, Station House Officer at Dangipura police station Vijendra Singh said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

"There are reports of many children and teachers getting injured due to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar's Manoharthana. I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured, " he said on X.

(With inputs from agencies)