Building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra, 7 feared trapped

A three-storey residential building has collapsed in the Bandra area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday (July 18), with several people still trapped inside the debris.

According to police, 12 people have been rescued from under the debris so far, reported the Hindustan Times. The report further stated that the rescued have been rushed to the government-run Bhabha Hospital.

At least seven more people are still feared trapped under the debris, reported news agency ANI. Preliminary information suggests that the building, identified as chawl number 37, located in Bandra East’s Bharat Nagar area, collapsed around 5.56 am.

Collapsed after cylinder blast

As for the reason behind the incident, police said that the building partially collapsed following a cylinder blast. A search and rescue operation is being carried out by the Fire Department, Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A Fire Brigade official said that eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot, adding that several teams from Mumbai Police and BMC from the local ward, reported PTI. ‘

"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," the Fire Brigade official said as quoted in the report.

Six dead in Delhi building collapse

The incident comes days after a four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, leading to the death of six members of the family, including a two-year-old girl and eight others suffering injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased have been identified as Abdul Matloob, 50, the owner of the building, his wife Rabia, 46, two sons, Javed, 23, and Abdulla, 15, daughter Zubia, 27, and a two-year-old granddaughter, Fozia.

A police officer said that bodies recovered from the debris were sent to the GTB hospital for post-mortem. According to media reports, the injured include Matloob's two other sons—Parvez, 32, and Naved, 19—and Parvez's wife, Siza, 21, and their one-year-old son Ahmad.

They further stated that four residents of a building, located on the opposite side of the collapsed building, were also injured after they got hit by debris. They have been identified as Govind, 60, his wife Deepa, 56, brother Ravi Kashyap, 27, and his wife Jyoti, 27, reported Hindustan Times.