4-storey building collapses in Delhi, some people feared trapped

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, and some people could be trapped under the rubble, police said.

Three people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to a hospital as multiple agencies continued the rescue operation, they said.

A senior police officer said, "Some more people could be trapped under the rubble." "We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," the officer said.

Locals said a family of 10 lived in the building.

"Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed," Asma, a local, told PTI.

"We don't know how many are trapped but a family of 10 people lives there and three have been rescued," she added.

The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot. With the help of the fire department later, three people were rescued.

In a statement, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said a building collapsed in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur.

"A total of seven fire tenders rushed to the site. Three people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Search operation continues," Garg said. PTI

