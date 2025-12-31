150 kg ammonium nitrate, 200 explosive cartridges seized from car in Tonk, two held

An explosives-laden Maruti Ciaz carrying around 150 kg of illegally stored ammonium nitrate concealed in bags of urea fertiliser was seized in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Wednesday (December 31).

Police also recovered around 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring approximately 1,100 metres, from the vehicle.

Tonk police arrest two

The District Special Team (DST) of Tonk police arrested two men identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both residents of Bundi district.

According to officials, the police intercepted the car in the Baroni police station area following a tip-off. The accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply.

The suspects are being questioned, and police are examining whether the consignment was intended for illegal activities, including unauthorised mining. The vehicle used to transport the explosives has also been seized.

Investigation underway

Confirming the operation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said swift action was taken after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

“A major operation was carried out promptly after we received credible information, leading to the seizure of explosives from a vehicle. Two accused have been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway,” Mishra said.

He added that police are probing the source of the explosives, their intended use, and any possible links connected to the seized material.