J-K police uncover 350 kg ammonium nitrate stash, foil major terror plot in Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a key component used in manufacturing explosives, along with two rifles from Faridabad in Haryana.

The major seizure comes just days after police arrested a Kashmiri doctor from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur for allegedly putting up posters in Srinagar supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Major explosives bust in Faridabad

According to officials, the recovery was made during a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, following disclosures by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather during interrogation.

Also Read: Kashmir police issue guidelines under CrPC Section 144 to curb social media misuse

The case reportedly dates back to October 27, when posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in several areas of Srinagar. Local police investigations and CCTV footage allegedly showed Rather putting up the posters. He was traced to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and arrested last week.

An NDTV report, citing sources, said the explosives and weapons were stored by another doctor, identified as Dr Mujahil Shakeel, who was employed at the hospital and has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Rather, currently in police custody, is being questioned for his alleged involvement in storing and facilitating the movement of arms and explosives. Earlier, police had recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to him in the Kashmir Valley.

Joint operation by J&K and Haryana police

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that timers were also found alongside the 350 kg of explosives. He confirmed that assault rifles had been recovered, although they were not of the AK-47 type.

Also Read: Foreign terrorists in Jammu forests a major challenge, efforts on to neutralise them: IGP

Police said Rather had been employed at the Government Medical College in Anantnag until October last year. A search of his locker at the college led to the discovery of an assault rifle, and information obtained from him subsequently led investigators to the Faridabad explosives cache.

Investigations have also revealed the involvement of Dr Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, who is suspected of helping to store the seized chemicals and weapons in Faridabad.

Both doctors have now been reportedly brought back to Jammu and Kashmir and remain in police custody. Officials have described the haul as one of the largest seizures of explosives linked to the Valley in recent years.

The explosives and arms were reportedly recovered through a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana police.

Booked under UAPA; investigation underway

Rather had earlier been charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Police said they are still trying to determine the motive behind stockpiling such a large quantity of explosives so close to the national capital.

Also Read: Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Police are also probing how such a massive consignment could have been transported without detection.

Meanwhile, a major anti-terror operation is underway across Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday (November 9), nine people, including a woman, were detained during raids conducted across the Valley, with operations continuing into Monday.

Search and cordon operations were carried out at multiple locations in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Poonch, and Rajouri districts after intelligence inputs suggested that terrorists hiding in the upper reaches were attempting to move to the plains to seek shelter for the winter.