Blast in parked car near Delhi’s Red Fort leaves 8 dead, 24 injured

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro station on Monday (November 10) evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a body lying on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and an alert in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

“Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire,” said a fire department official.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the spot.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away. The sound was heard at ITO a few kilometres away.

The blast came hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in nearby Faridabad.