Blast in parked car near Delhi’s Red Fort leaves 8 dead, 24 injured
The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away; the sound was heard at ITO a few kilometres away
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro station on Monday (November 10) evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.
Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.
Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a body lying on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and an alert in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.
“Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire,” said a fire department official.
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the spot.
The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away. The sound was heard at ITO a few kilometres away.The blast came hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in nearby Faridabad.
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2025 8:31 PM IST
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi top copUnion Home Minister Amit Shah immediately spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the blast. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.
- 10 Nov 2025 8:29 PM IST
Blast likely happened in a Swift car
An injured eyewitness, who suffered a wound on his forehead, said the explosion appeared to have originated from a car, probably a Swift.
“There was a Swift car in front of my auto. There was something in that car that suddenly exploded,” he said.
Another witness said, “I was at the gurdwara when I heard a loud sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud. A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged.”
Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, whose shop is about 800 metres from the site, said the entire building shook due to the blast.
There was chaos in the market as people started running, he shared.
- 10 Nov 2025 8:18 PM IST
DIG CRPF on the spotDIG CRPF Kishor Prasad reaches the spot. He says, "It is too early to say anything."
- 10 Nov 2025 8:12 PM IST
UP on high alertUttar Pradesh has been put on alert after the blast near Gate no. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi.Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told news agency ANI that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.
- 10 Nov 2025 8:10 PM IST
At least 8 dead in blast, 3 seriously injuredMedical Superintendent of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital tells news agency ANI: "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition."
- 10 Nov 2025 8:07 PM IST
Locals recall seeing body partsA local told news agency ANI: "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..."
- 10 Nov 2025 8:04 PM IST
Car parts strewn around the siteCar parts seen strewn around the blast site due to the force of the explosion.
- 10 Nov 2025 8:03 PM IST
Visuals from the blast site
Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials at the blast site near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.
- 10 Nov 2025 8:01 PM IST
It felt as if we were all going to die: Witness
A local shopkeeper told news agency ANI, "I never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..."