Woman follows Google Maps and drives into Navi Mumbai ditch

A woman accidentally drove her car into a ditch in Navi Mumbai on Friday (July 25) morning while following directions from Google Maps.

The accident occurred during her journey from Belapur to Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

Google Maps misdirects

The woman was supposed to take the Bay bridge in Belapur, but Google Maps directed her along a route beneath it — leading to Dhruvatara Jetty.

Unaware of the misdirection, the woman followed the suggested route and drove straight into the water, according to NDTV.

Fortunately, marine security personnel stationed nearby witnessed the accident and quickly sprang into action, rescuing the woman within minutes.

She was reportedly found floating in the water and escaped without any injuries. Her white hatchback was later pulled out of the water with the help of a crane.

Videos of the rescue operation have since gone viral on social media.

Police confirm rescue

Assistant Police Inspector of Belapur, Narayan Palampalle, confirmed that the woman was rescued with the help of a boat belonging to the marine security team.

"Around 1 am on Friday, we received information that an Audi car had fallen into a ditch near Belapur. Our team, along with marine security personnel and local police, responded immediately. The woman was on her way to Ulwe and was following Google Maps," Palampalle told Moneycontrol.

"Because of Google Maps, instead of going over the bridge, her car went below and fell into the ditch, causing the accident. With the assistance of the boat belonging to the marine security team, we safely rescued the woman. She was alone in that car when the incident happened," he added.

Recurring map errors

This is not the first time Google Maps has misled users. Last year, a similar incident occurred at Faridpur in UP's Badaun district.

Three people died after their car, directed by Google Maps, attempted to cross a damaged bridge and plunged 50 feet into a river while traveling from Bareilly to Dataganj.

In response, Google offered condolences and assured full cooperation with the authorities.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue,” Google reportedly said in a statement.